No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies Pull Away From Arkansas for Fifth Straight Win
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to answer every test thrown their way during a gauntlet schedule in SEC play this year.
Wade Taylor scored a game-high 18 points and had nine assists as the No. 8 Aggies used a second-half run to pull away from the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 69-61 win at Reed Arena on Saturday for a fifth straight win. Texas A&M (20-5, 9-3) was listed as a No. 2 seed in the official early bracket reveal Saturday morning.
With the game tied at 50 midway through the first half, Texas A&M used a 9-0 run to create some separation, and the pesky Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8) were unable to recover. The Aggies also got 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds from guard Zhuric Phelps while Andersson Garcia had 11 points and five rebounds.
A fast riser among SEC teams as of late, the Razorbacks got out to an 8-0 lead and were competitive throughout on the road against one of the top teams in the country. Arkansas got a team-high 17 points from Karter Knox along with double-figure finishes from Zvonimir Ivisic (13 points, six rebounds) and Adou Thiero (10 points).
Texas A&M will now begin a crucil late-season stretch that begins with a road meeting with No. 22 Mississippi State on Tuesday. The Aggies will then host No. 5 Tennessee and a tough Vanderbilt squad before beginning March at No. 3 Florida and vs. No. 1 Auburn.
