Texas A&M Aggies Earn No. 2 Seed in Official NCAA Tournament Preview
With Selection Sunday now just a month away, the Division I Men's Basketball Committee gave fans a sneak peak at how the NCAA Tournament bracket is shaping up, showing the current top 16 seeds.
The Texas A&M Aggies, being No. 8 in the latest AP Poll, were expected to show up in some fashion, but their exact placement is a bit of a pleasant surprise. The committee has the Aggies as the No. 6 overall seed and the No. 2 seed in the South Region.
What fans will notice right away is that SEC teams occupy five of the top six overall seeds. Auburn comes in as the unanimous No. 1 overall seed, followed closely by No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Tennessee and finally No. 6 Texas A&M. The SEC is having a historically great year, so it's not too surprising to see the seeding play out like this.
“The narrative since the season began was how strong Southeastern Conference teams are, and that’s reflective in this Top 16 reveal,” said Bubba Cunningham, the chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. “While each team is evaluated independent of their conference affiliation, there’s no escaping the fact that the league is on course for a historic season in terms of representation in the tournament, specifically the highly sought-after top 16 seeds.
"Having five of the top six teams being from one conference is equally impressive as it is unusual.”
In contrast to the AP Poll, the Aggies are ahead of both Purdue and Houston in the committee's rankings. The NCAA's press release cited the Aggies' seven Quadrant 1 wins and a top-five WAB (wins above bubble) ranking as justification for the ranking.
Selection Sunday is set for March 16, with the First Four games beginning on March 18 and the main bracket starting on March 20. Currently, the Aggies are in a dogfight with Arkansas at Reed Arena.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Take Serious Step Back in Year 2 Under Mike Elko?
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Host 5-Star EDGE for Official Visit
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lock In Official Visit with Nation's No. 3 Defensive Line Prospect
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies In The Running For No. 1 2026 Athlete