Texas A&M Aggies Bounce Back With Win vs. Oklahoma Sooners
The Texas A&M Aggies seem to have officially put the memories of their nightmarish trip to Austin behind them.
No. 13 Texas A&M used a monstrous effort on the glass and bounced back from its loss to the Texas Longhorns with a 75-68 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in College Station on Tuesday.
Just like they do to every opponent, the Aggies dominated the glass against Oklahoma, out-rebounding the Sooners 47-19. A&M secured more offensive boards (21) than Oklahoma had total rebounds.
All five Texas A&M starters scored in double figures, led by Zhuric Phelps' 15 points and four rebounds. Henry Coleman added 14 points while Andersson Garcia (nine points, 12 rebounds) and Pharrel Payne (10 points, 11 rebounds) combined for more rebounds than Oklahoma. Wade Taylor IV tallied 12 points and three assists.
"We kind of go into it just wanting to fight on that glass," Payne told SEC Network after the game. "We try to make every game a fight so we can get offensive rebounds, more possessions."
Texas A&M was without starting forward Solomon Washington, who suffered an ankle injury against Texas.
The Sooners got a game-high 24 points from guard Brycen Goodine while Jalon Moore had 22 points.
Both teams went back and forth in the first half, with either side failing to create much seperation. Goodine kept OU afloat with three 3-pointers in a little over a two-minute span in the final five minutes of the half. The Aggies headed into halftime with a slim 31-30 lead.
Texas A&M used a 7-0 run coming out of the locker room to build a 38-30 edge.
Goodine scored 13 straight at one point for Oklahoma but the Sooners played from behind for the entire second half and were unable to overcome Texas A&M's relentless play style. Anytime OU had momentum, the Aggies answered before eventually closing things out at the free throw line -- an area they've stuggled in this season.
Texas A&M will hit the road to face South Carolina on Saturday.
