Quad of Texas A&M Baseball Players Named NCBWA Preseason All-Americans
Multiple baseball publications have listed the Texas A&M Aggies as the preseason No. 1 team as well as the favorites to win the 2025 College World Series after finishing runner-up last season.
Many publications have also given many preseason All-American odds to some of the Aggies' star ballplayers.
And the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's picks were no different from the aforementioned publications.
The NCBWA announced their preseason All-American selections and featured four Texas A&M Aggies in their listings.
On the first team, outfielder Jace LaViolette and left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager were named.
LaViolette is favored by many to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft and Ryan Prager was nothing short of fantastic on the mound for the Maroon and White team.
And for the second team All-Americans, you will find third baseman Gavin Grahovac and transfer second baseman Wyatt Henseler.
Grahovac, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, was the leadoff hitter for the Aggies for the majority of last year and set a new freshman home run record with 23 long balls, two more than LaViolette hit last year during his freshman season.
Henseler, a transfer from the University of Pennsylvania, was unanimously awarded the Ivy League Player of the Year Award, while setting a Penn team record with 22 home runs in a single season in 2024 and also boasted an incredible .360 batting average. Henseler led the team in just about every offensive statistic, and head coach Michael Earley should be more than eager to see him perform on the diamond.
