Texas A&M Guard Zhuric Phelps Named To Award Midseason Watch List
With the success that the star power on the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has accrued this season, individual awards should come as no surprise to the 12th Man fans.
Monday afternoon, Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps was named to the midseason watchlist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, presented annually by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to the national player of the year in college basketball.
Phelps showed his leadership capabilities while Wade Taylor IV battled injuries for three games last month, averaging 26 points and seven rebounds while Taylor was on the bench. His run included a 34-point showing in A&M's comeback win over Oklahoma in Norman, a career-high for the SMU transfer.
The namesake for the award since 1998 is none other than NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, who had a successful tenure during his time as a Cincinnati Bearcat in college and went on to become an NBA champion in 1971 and the 1964 NBA Most Valuable Player.
Phelps joins other SEC stars such as Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida) and Johni Broome (Auburn) that are on the watchlist for the award.
Should Phelps go as far as to win the award, he would be the first Texas A&M player to be graced with the award.
The Oscar Robertson Trophy winner will be announced at USBWA Awards Luncheon, hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis during the Final Four in early April.
One more watchlist is set to be released in late March, and the voters will choose a winner based on that list.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question
MORE: Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Favored To Win 2025 College World Series Per Coaches Poll