Texas A&M Aggies Unveil New Alternate Basketball Uniforms
The Texas A&M Aggies are no stangers to freshening up their wardrobe with new alternate uniforms, and now, the men's basketball team is getting in on the fun once again.
On Friday, the Aggies unveiled a new gray alternate uniform, and, well, it certainly is a uniform alright.
A&M's primary jerseys all feature some sort of wordmark directly above the player's number, be it "Aggies" in a script font on the white and black ones or just "Texas A&M" in block font on the maroon ones. To see those wordmarks scrapped in favor of just one "T," which is also on the other side of the jersey from the number, is definitely jarring, and not in a good way.
Odd uniform design choices aside, A&M is on a roll right now, sitting at No. 8 in the latest AP Poll with a 19-5 record (8-3 in SEC play). The Aggies have won four-straight games, most recently defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 69-53 at Reeed Arena on Tuesday night.
They've also been exceptional in close games this season, boasting an 8-2 record in games decided by five or fewer points.
Based on the timing of the reveal, it seems likely that the Aggies will debut these uniforms for Saturday's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Reed Arena, though the program has given no official confirmation.
