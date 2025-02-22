Texas A&M Aggies Fall to Hot-Shooting Tennessee in Second Straight Loss
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has had a week to forget as February draws nearer to a close.
Chaz Lanier scored a game-high 30 points on 8 of 13 shooting from 3-point range and the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers beat No. 7 Texas A&M, 77-69, to give the Aggies their second straight loss Saturday in College Station.
The Volunteers finished 13 of 27 from behind the arc while A&M was 5 of 30 from that range. The Aggies out-rebounded Tennessee 38-29 but shot just 39 percent from the field.
Though it was Lanier that scored 22 in the first half, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler helped close things out before finishing with 16 points and seven assists while going 10 of 12 from the foul line.
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV had 18 points and nine assists for the Aggies but was 0 of 9 from deep. Zhuric Phelps added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Andersson Garcia also finished in double figures with 14 points and six rebounds.
The Aggies jumped out to a 6-0 lead before pushing things up to 14-5 at the 13:16 mark. Lanier then started to light up the A&M defense in the first half but luckily for the Aggies, the rest of the Tennessee offense was quiet. He
After trailing for most of the first half, the Vols took their first lead of the game at 23-22 with a triple from Zeigler at 6:16. This was sandwiched in between two 3-pointers from Garcia, who scored eight straight points for A&M at one point in the first 20 minutes.
However, A&M was held without a field goal for the final four minutes of the first half, allowing Tennessee to take a 36-32 lead into halftime after a late jumper from Lanier.
To start the second half, the Aggies put together a 6-0 run before a triple from Phelps put them back in front at 43-40 with 14:26. The Vols answered with a 6-0 spurt of their own that featured four free throws from Zeigler.
The Vols then built their largest lead of the game at six after another two triples from Gainey, but the dagger was still to come for A&M.
On a late inbound pass, Zeigler scored on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that put Tennessee up 75-69 with 21 seconds left, ending all hopes of a late rally for the Aggies.
Texas A&M will look to bounce back Wednesday at home against Vanderbilt.
