Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers: Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball will head to Columbia on Saturday to face the No. 15 Missouri Tigers in a pivotal ranked SEC clash.
The Aggies (17-5, 6-3) enter Saturday coming off a 76-72 win over South Carolina last week. Texas A&M has now won four of five games, with the only loss being the 70-69 defeat to the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 25.
As for Mizzou, the Tigers have been hitting their stride as of late. They dropped a tight 85-81 loss to No. 4 Tennessee on Wednesday after ranked wins over Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The Aggies will need to keep glued to Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill, Mizzou's two top scorers. Grill finished with 20 points on 6 of 11 from deep in the 88-61 win over Mississippi State on Feb. 1.
However, the Tigers will need to keep up with the Aggies on the glass. Texas A&M leads the country in offensive rebounds per game (16.4), a calling card for head coach Buzz Williams and co.
"Texas A&M, coached by Buzz Williams, Buzz is a great coach," Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates told reporters Friday. " ... They're the No. 1 rebounding team in the country and that's part of what they are, that's their identity."
Last season, the Aggies won both meetings with Missouri as the Tigers compiled an 0-18 record in SEC play. This year's Mizzou team is much more improved, as the two teams could be in for one of the more interesting matchups in the conference this season.
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 2:30 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas A&M +2.5
Moneyline: Texas A&M +128, Missouri -154
Over/Under: 142.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
