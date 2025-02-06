Texas A&M Aggies Men's Basketball Given A Third-Seed Rank In Recent Bracketology
With the Texas A&M Aggies currently sitting Top 10 in the AP Top 25 rankings, there is little doubt that the Aggie hoops squad will be named into the 64-team NCAA men's basketball tournament commonly referred to as "March Madness."
With said tournament looming ever closer by the day, the question is now: "What will the starting rank be for the Maroon and White?"
According to a recent ESPN Bracketology work, the Aggies could find themselves claiming one of four available three-seeds in the tournament.
In the tournament, teams are given seeds of one through sixteen and four teams are ranked by each number.
As is the deal with many rankings, the higher, the better.
In the recent article, the Aggies would be matched up against the 14-seeded Northern Colorado Bears, who currently sit at 15-6 on the season, with a 7-1 record in the Big Sky Conference.
Texas A&M has had an interesting 2025 season as of now. They started out with a statement win against their rivals from Austin, defeating them 80-60.
However, star guard Wade Taylor IV would suffer an injury that kept him out for the next three games, which brought along a comeback win against the Oklahoma Sooners, and then losses to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats.
With Taylor back on the floor, the Aggies locked up wins against LSU and Ole Miss, before losing a last-second heartbreaker to the Longhorns and then standing their home ground against the Sooners.
With a road win against the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday, the Aggies again hit the road to face the No. 15 Missouri Tigers in a battle of 17-5 teams.
