College GameDay Makes Picks for Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
ESPN's College GameDay crew was at State College, PA. for Saturday's matchup between the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes but there was still a ton of praise to be had for the Texas A&M Aggies.
While making their predictions for A&M's meeting with the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, the majority of the GameDay cast was in favor of the No. 10 Aggies.
Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso all picked Texas A&M while guest picker Keegan Michael Key chose South Carolina.
Here's what they had to say about their predictions:
Desmond Howard
"I think it's gonna be a tough game. but when you have Marcel Reed who can come in the game at this late stage of the season and just really give your whole team a spark, I think it'll be a close game. I love the way that Texas A&M is playing right now. I think they're trending in the right direction. I'm going with the Aggies."
Nick Saban
"Yeah I think it's gonna be a tough game in South Carolina but I think that one of those momentum teams that's gaining momentum is Texas A&M. I'm taking Texas A&M."
Kirk Herbstreit
"I'm going to go with -- like everyone else -- it's going to be a close game, but I think Marcel Reed's athletic ability, even if you're in position, he'll make a play late to secure a win."
Lee Corso
"Texas A&M is 10th in the country but I'm telling you, watch out for that South Carolina. I'm going A&M close."
Pat McAfee
"I like Texas A&M for the rest of the way."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Mike Elko Clarifies Recent Comments Were Not Directed at Jimbo Fisher
MORE: Mike Elko Updates Texas A&M Aggies QB Battle
MORE: Johnny Manziel Weighs in on Texas A&M Aggies' QB Debate
MORE: 'Big Challenge!' South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Previews Game vs. Texas A&M
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko Named To Bear Bryant Coach Of The Year Watchlist