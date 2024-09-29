Five Takeaways From No. 24 Texas A&M's Southwest Classic Victory
The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies closed out the AT&T Stadium chapter of their classic rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks by defeating their SEC competition by a close score of 21-17 Saturday afternoon.
The game was close the whole way through, neither team led by more than a score the entire course of the game. The game was tied at halftime, 14 all.
The game would truly come down to the wire, though. As Taylen Green and Arkansas were marching down the field inside AT&T Stadium with 1:30 left in the game, the Aggie defense came up big, forcing a fumble and kneeling out the clock to go to 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated in SEC competition.
Here are five takeaways from today's close one in Arlington:
Struggles From A&M's Pass Defense
It's like someone hit the reverse button on both the pass and run defenses for the Aggies this season. To start the season, the Aggies were giving up close to 200 rushing yards a game. Now that the run defense has gotten it together, it seems that the pass defense is now riding the struggle bus.
Taylen Green threw for 279 yards today, including 75 on a throw to Isaac TeSlaa on the third play of the game to give the Razorbacks their first points of the game. That reception was one of five that TeSlaa had on the day, and he ended up with 120 yards, the most from Arkansas. Thankfully, this was the only passing touchdown that the Razorbacks came away with. The Aggies have a much taller task when Brady Cook and Missouri come to town, so hopefully the pass-defense struggles can be put to rest by then.
Nic Scourton = Quarterback's Nightmare
Nic Scourton and the defensive line were in Taylen Green's head all day. As a matter of fact, it was Scourton who strip-sacked Green on that final drive and allowed Jaylon Hill to gain possession of the ball and give the Aggies yet another win in the "Southwest Classic." Scourton had two of the Aggies three sacks on the day, and four tackles, all going for loss. Needless to say, the defensive player of the game was by far the Purdue transfer that returned home to Bryan-College Station this past offseason.
Zero Turnovers From The Aggies
Marcel Reed kept his passes in Aggie hands only, and no fumbles were lost in the contest, the first contest of that kind for the Aggies this year. This is a good sign, especially with Missouri coming to College Station next week.
Marcel Reed's Quiet Day
Marcel Reed has still yet to replicate his incredible first start from Gainsville, and while he led the Aggies to victory today, he still had his fair share of struggles. Only completing half of his pass attempts, Reed threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns and only contributed 13 yards with his legs, a steep drop from the 91 he had last week against Bowling Green. Reed didn't throw any interceptions, but his production was not like it had been the past two weeks.
Le'Veon Moss' Legendary Fourth Quarter
Le'Veon Moss was pretty quiet for most of the contest today. At one point it seemed he was dealing with some sickness as he had a towel on his head and was huddled over a trash can at one point.
And then came the fourth quarter.
Moss took off for a 23-yard run that set the Aggies up perfectly for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter. Later, with the Ags deep in their own territory, Moss would then take off for a 30-yard rush and was even able to draw a facemask call, tacking on 15 more yards for the Aggies. After only having 41 yards entering the fourth, Moss would finish the game with 117 yards on the ground, leading the Aggies by far.
The Aggies continue SEC play next week when they welcome the Missouri Tigers to Kyle Field in a matchup between two Top 25 SEC teams.