Pair Of Texas A&M Aggie Defenders Named To Lombardi Award Watch List
In a season where the 12th Man is hoping for a national championship to finally come back to Aggieland, many Aggies could be coming home with individual hardware as well.
The watch list for the Lombardi Award, given to the college football player that embodies the values and spirits of the Hall of Fame Packers coach Vince Lombardi, was announced Thursday, and two keen Aggie defensive ends were named to said list, Shemar Turner and Nic Scourton.
The two edge rushers definitely show love for the game and fiery passion on the gridiron, two prime components of what made Vince Lombardi into the icon he is.
In 2023, Shemar Turner made his presence felt on the Aggie defense, with the senior linebacker from DeSoto tallying 16 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, six sacks, and forcing a pair of fumbles. With his fiery style of play, it almost seems like A&M could afford to lose Edgerrin Cooper to the draft. They've still got plenty of firepower on the defensive side.
As if they didn't already, they added edge rusher Nic Scourton to the team over the offseason, transferring over from Purdue. Scourton is from the Bryan-College Station area so he will obviously be welcomed back home with open arms.
Scourton is worthy of praise for his play on the field as well, though. His 10 sacks led the Big 10 conference in 2023, and his 50 total tackles and sole forced fumble make him a force to be reckoned with and that opposing offenses should definitely note in their game plans.