Stephen A. Smith Says Texas A&M Aggies Should Have Hired Deion Sanders
Stephen A. Smith continues to prove he knows nothing about college football.
ESPN's most notorious talking head is back at it again with another piping hot take. With their resurgence back into relevancy this season, the Texas A&M Aggies have caught Smith's attention, but for reasons you might not expect.
When talking about Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, Smith said that Texas A&M should have hired "Prime Time" despite the success that Mike Elko is currently having in College Station.
But let's give Smith the benefit of the doubt. He likely didn't even know who A&M's head coach was.
“They should have hired Prime Time at Florida State, his alma mater," Smith said on First Take, per On3. "They should have hired him at Texas A&M, the SEC, they should have hired him. ... And I think with the SEC knowing that you got the great teams that you got in it, to have somebody like him who could recruit, I think if you’re Texas A&M, I think if you’re Florida State, you’ll rue the day that you didn’t hire him as your head coach right now, because nobody saw this coming.”
As if it wasn't clear enough, Smith has likely never watched a full Texas A&M game since the Johnny Manziel days. When told by First Take host Molly Qerim that the Aggies are 7-1, it seemed as if Smith was unaware.
“Texas A&M, they are 7-1 Stephen A,” Qerim said.
"Who?" Smith responded.
While it certainly would have been interesting to see Sanders at the helm in College Station, it's safe to say he and Elko are both where they belong. Sanders has silenced a ton of doubters during his second season with Colorado, as the No. 23-ranked Buffs are currently 6-2 with a real shot at contending for a Big 12 Championship during their first season in the conference.
Meanwhile, Elko has the No. 10 Aggies vying for an SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff amid a seven-game winning streak and a 5-0 record in conference play.
It's possible that Sanders makes his way to an SEC program at some point down the line, but it won't be A&M. Elko has already proven he was the right choice to take the Aggies to the promised land.
