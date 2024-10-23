Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Opens Up About Admiration for LSU's Brian Kelly
Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko has been a breath of fresh air in College Station.
Not only is his team winning and sitting on top of the SEC standings, but the culture and excitement around the program, seem to be as good or better than it has been since the days of R.C. Slocum.
Of course, only time will tell if that is indeed the case.
Either way, it appears that they have finally found the right man for the job. However, if it were not for the coach on the opposing sideline this coming Saturday, Elko might not be where he is right now.
Then-Notre Dame and now LSU coach Brian Kelly gave Elko the break of his career, hiring him as the defensive coordinator of one of the most prestigious programs in the nation in the Fighting Irish.
Just one year later Elko was in the SEC with Texas A&M as a defensive coordinator. Shortly after that, he got his first big-time head coaching gig with Duke.
And the lessons that he learned from Kelly stayed with him all the way through his hiring as the Aggies head coach.
“I learned a lot,” Elko said. “Brian’s a really, really successful head coach that maybe isn’t into the huge self-promotion business. He’s the winningest coach in Notre Dame football history. I don’t know that that’s something that rolls off of everyone’s tongue. He’s been successful everywhere...”
"I have a ton of respect for him and who he is. I certainly appreciate him giving me the opportunity he did to be the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. He’s a really good coach. He does a really good job getting the best out of his team.”
Now, the two will face off for the first time as head coaches.
And they'll be doing it for the right to have sole possession of first place in the SEC standings.
As it stands, Elko and the Aggies are slight three-point favorites over Kelly and the Tigers. That said, as well as both coaches know each other both personally and on the field, anything could happen.
Either way, both coaches are ready for the challenge.
"It's a great challenge going to College Station," Kelly said this week. "We'll have to play our very best, and there is a lot to play for, but we're excited about that challenge."
The Aggies and the Tigers will kick off at 6:30 pm CT on ABC.
