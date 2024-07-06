Texas A&M Outfielder Enters Transfer Portal
In an interesting turn of events, A&M's coaching change has caused a player to enter the transfer portal.
Junior outfielder Tab Tracy has decided to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal following Texas A&M's hiring of new baseball head coach Michael Earley. Tracy did not play in 2024.
He originally began his collegiate play at the University of Houston, before transferring to College Station following his freshman year.
In his sophomore season in 2023, he batted .326, two RBI, and 11 runs scored. He played in 24 games, starting in eight of them.
With a majority of Aggies that entered the portal denouncing their decisions following the hiring of Michael Earley, this does come as somewhat of a shock, but it's also expected that A&M will keep the momentum they had in 2024 going into 2025, which was built without Tracy.
Of course, nearly a dozen of Texas A&M's players, including big stars from the past season including Jace LaViolette, Gavin Grahovac, and Hayden Schott, entered the portal barely a day following the departure of Jim Schlossnagle to the University of Texas. The three stars have since announced that they will stay in Aggieland to continue playing under Earley's coaching.
Texas A&M has also brought in solid players from other schools, with first baseman Gavin Kash announcing he would be leaving Texas Tech and heading south to College Station to play for Texas A&M earlier this week. The Aggies have also been in talks with many pitchers currently in the portal in what has been quite the roller coaster of an offseason.
And it's still only the first month.