Texas A&M Aggies Land Nebraska Cornhuskers Transfer
It doesn't appear that the Texas A&M Aggies will stop addressing their offensive skills positions via the transfer portal anytime soon.
Per an announcement on his X account, Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Nate Boerkircher revealed that he's committed to Texas A&M.
"Thank you, Nebraska Football, for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream the past five years," Boerkircher wrote. "I'm forever grateful for the memories and experiences that shaped me. With that said, I'm committing to Texas A&M Football for my sixth year of eligibility."
Boerkircher was originally a unranked recruit in the 2020 class out Aurora, NE. He's spent the past five seasons with the Cornhuskers, playing in 39 career games (17 starts) while totaling 19 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown along with one carry for 11 yards. He was also a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
This season, he had six catches for 102 yards, highlighted by a 39-yard performance against Iowa.
The Aggies have now added multiple new players to the pass-catching corps. Texas A&M landed commitments from two transfer receivers in Texas Tech's Micah Hudson andMississippi State's Mario Craver along with Auburn tight end Micah Riley. The Aggies also flipped five-star wideout Jerome Myles during the early signing period.
The roster moves have necessary given how hard Texas A&M has been hit by the portal since the end of the regular season. Receivers Cyrus Allen, Micah Tease and Jacob Bostick all elected to transfer along with quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, just to name a few.
Texas A&M will play the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
