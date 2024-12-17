Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Commits to SEC Rival
It won't take long for former Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jaden Platt to reunite with his old teammates.
Per reports Tuesday from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Platt has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4. Arkansas confirmed his commitment and signing with a post on X.
The Aggies addressed the tight end position via the portal with the addition of Auburn transfer Micah Riley.
Platt and the Razorbacks will host the Aggies in Fayetteville next season on Saturday, Oct 11. It will mark the 82nd edition of the rivalry. Aside from the 2020 season, the Southwest Classic will be played away from AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the first time since 2014. Texas A&M beat Arkansas 21-17 earlier this season.
The Razorbacks originally offered Platt during the 2023 recruiting cycle, but he chose to commit to the Aggies as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of Eaton High School in Haslet (Fort Worth), Texas. He was committed to Stanford before flipping to Texas A&M on early signing day. Platt also received offers from programs like Oregon, Florida State, Colorado, Baylor, Florida, Texas, Ole Miss, Miami, Iowa State, Texas Tech, LSU and many more.
This season, Platt was buried on the depth chart in a talented tight end room that featured Theo Melin Ohrstrom and Tre Watson. Veteran Shane Calhoun also saw action.
Last year, Platt appeared in three games for A&M, seeing action against Mississippi State, Abilene Christian and Oklahoma State. He finished the season with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, most of which came on a 39-yard catch in the Texas Bowl against the Pokes. His scoring grab came on a 13-yard touchdown against Abilene Christian.
Platt is a part of a long list of players that have transferred out of A&M since the end of the regular season, joining quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, receivers Cyrus Allen, Micah Tease and Jacob Bostick, offensive linemen Aki Ogunbiyi, Kam Dewberry, TJ Shanahan and Hunter Erb, defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Samu Taumanupepe, edge rushers Enai White, Josh Celiscar and Malick Sylla, linebackers Martrell Harris and Chantz Johnson, defensive backs Kevin Longstreet and Donovan Saunders and punter Keegan Andrews.
