3-Star OL Aaron Thomas Picks Ohio State Over Texas A&M
Shocking news rocked the recruiting trail Wednesday afternoon, as three-star offensive lineman Aaron Thomas out of Phoenix, Arizona, told On3's Hayes Fawcett his decision to commit to Ohio State over the Texas A&M Aggies.
The decision blindsided many, especially after 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictor gave the Aggies a 100% chance of landing the 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman.
Furthermore, head coach Mike Elko and his staff had recently secured a commitment from fellow Arizona standout Camren Hamiel, the state’s top-ranked player for the 2026 cycle.
Although it would have been fun seeing these two on the same team, Thomas opted to join the Buckeyes instead, choosing them over finalists Texas, Florida State, Washington, and Texas A&M.
Take a look at the moment when Thomas made the decision with a couple of “fakeouts”:
Florida State also had reason to feel confident. Thomas' father, Eric Thomas, played offensive line for the Seminoles, which had many fans feeling hopeful.
Despite being a legacy, the younger Thomas chose his own path, picking Columbus as his next football destination.
It was not hard to see why so many Power 5 programs were fighting for his talents. Thomas is ranked as the No. 5 offensive lineman in Arizona and the No. 36 offensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports.
Texas A&M lost a talented prospect according to the scouts
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins had high praise for his upside:
“He’s a fluid mover, a natural athlete and looks to have all the physical traits to play offensive tackle at the college level. He’s a reactionary athlete with good feet and balance. He’s still raw in some areas, plays high at times and doesn’t always use his length but we like the natural aggressiveness and finishing ability he flashes.”
For the Aggies, it’s back to the drawing board.
Despite missing out on Thomas, the Aggies continue to dominate on the recruiting trail. A&M currently holds the No. 1 class in the SEC and the No. 2 overall class in the country for the 2026 cycle, per 247Sports.
And when it comes to the offensive line, Elko and his staff have wasted no time rebounding. In the past 48 hours alone, the Aggies have secured commitments from two highly touted prospects: Avery Morcho and Zaden Krempin.
Morcho, a three-star offensive tackle out of Missouri City, Texas, picked the Aggies over in-state programs SMU and TCU. He’s ranked as the No. 40 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 65 overall player in Texas, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Not long after, A&M added Zaden Krempin, a four-star lineman and one of the top interior prospects in the nation. Krempin is rated as the No. 19 interior offensive lineman in Texas and the No. 34 offensive tackle nationally.
While Thomas' decision stings, Texas A&M’s offensive line haul is still in excellent shape, and the class is far from finished.