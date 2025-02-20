All Aggies

4-Star 2026 OT Names Texas A&M As Potential Landing Spot

The Aggies could have a chance to beef up the offensive line with Sam Roseborough out of Clearwater, FL.

Aaron Raley

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has a chance to add some extra firepower to his offensive line.

Tuesday afternoon, Sam Roseborough announced that he had narrowed down his collegiate selection to 10 schools, including Texas A&M, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

In addition to College Station, Roseborough also shows interest in his hometown Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles, as well as the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

zuhn reed
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Roseborough, out of Clearwater, FL, stands a staggering 6'5 and weighs in at 295 lbs, and is a Top 45 recruit in the 2026 class, according to On3.

He is currently the ranked 16th-best in the state of Florida in the 2026 class and the ninth-best offensive tackle.

With lineman Trey Zuhn III likely entering his final season in College Station, the Aggies will need a new leader on the front lines of the offense, and it seems that Roseborough could fit that role well should he choose to move to Aggieland.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

