4-Star 2026 OT Names Texas A&M As Potential Landing Spot
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has a chance to add some extra firepower to his offensive line.
Tuesday afternoon, Sam Roseborough announced that he had narrowed down his collegiate selection to 10 schools, including Texas A&M, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
In addition to College Station, Roseborough also shows interest in his hometown Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles, as well as the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Roseborough, out of Clearwater, FL, stands a staggering 6'5 and weighs in at 295 lbs, and is a Top 45 recruit in the 2026 class, according to On3.
He is currently the ranked 16th-best in the state of Florida in the 2026 class and the ninth-best offensive tackle.
With lineman Trey Zuhn III likely entering his final season in College Station, the Aggies will need a new leader on the front lines of the offense, and it seems that Roseborough could fit that role well should he choose to move to Aggieland.
