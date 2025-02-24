All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies A Finalist For 2026 4-Star DL Keytrin Harris

The Texas A&M Aggies already boast the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in 2026. They rank only behind USC and Oregon.

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to build off a rather optimistic first season under head coach Mike Elko. Bringing another talented recruiting class will be essential to taking another step toward contending for the SEC regularly.

After signing the nation's No. 7 ranked 2025 recruiting class, they are turning their attention to 2026. Where they already have some momentum with nine commits in the class so far. Yet, there is still a lot more work to be done. That includes trying to land as many top prospects as possible.

Which could include Harbor City, California, defensive lineman Keytrin Harris. The four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings just trimmed his recruitment to a top-six list of schools which included the Aggies.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for the other contenders, Harris is looking at Arizona, Arizona State, California, Tennessee, and UCLA, as first reported by ON3.com.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman holds offers from Georgia, Miami, West Virginia, and Syracuse among others. Harris ranks as the No. 39 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, the No. 32 prospect from California, and ranks 291st nationally.

The Aggies currently have the third-best class in 2026 only behind USC and Oregon according to 247Sports.

