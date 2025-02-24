Texas A&M Aggies A Finalist For 2026 4-Star DL Keytrin Harris
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to build off a rather optimistic first season under head coach Mike Elko. Bringing another talented recruiting class will be essential to taking another step toward contending for the SEC regularly.
After signing the nation's No. 7 ranked 2025 recruiting class, they are turning their attention to 2026. Where they already have some momentum with nine commits in the class so far. Yet, there is still a lot more work to be done. That includes trying to land as many top prospects as possible.
Which could include Harbor City, California, defensive lineman Keytrin Harris. The four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings just trimmed his recruitment to a top-six list of schools which included the Aggies.
As for the other contenders, Harris is looking at Arizona, Arizona State, California, Tennessee, and UCLA, as first reported by ON3.com.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman holds offers from Georgia, Miami, West Virginia, and Syracuse among others. Harris ranks as the No. 39 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, the No. 32 prospect from California, and ranks 291st nationally.
The Aggies currently have the third-best class in 2026 only behind USC and Oregon according to 247Sports.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Ranked Among Top 10 Teams With Best Future
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies Assistant Named Eagles OC
MORE: Next Caleb Downs? Top 2026 Safety Bralan Womack Schedules Texas A&M Aggies Visit
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia