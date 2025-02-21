Texas A&M Aggies to Host Four-Star Edge Rusher Nolan Wilson on Official Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies will be among the five schools to host one of the nation's top defensive line prospects in the 2026 class on an official visit.
As first reported by ON3.com's Chad Simmons, the Aggies will host four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson for an official visit on May 16. Head coach Mike Elko and Co. will get the first chance to impress the Picayune, Mississippi, native of the four other schools.
Following his visit to College Station, Wilson will go to Alabama on May 30, then Auburn on June 6, before heading to Ole Miss on June 13, before taking his final official visit being to USC on June 20.
Wilson, the Picayune Memorial high school product, is the No. 6 ranked defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite rankings. At the same time, he is considered the third-best player from Mississippi and ranks 80th nationally for the 2026 class.
At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Wilson already boasts offers from 21 different schools. Which includes other schools - not receiving him on an official visit - like Florida, Florida State, Miami, and Michigan, among others.
No decision date has been set for Wilson yet. However, the Aggies are seemingly in contention to land the Mississippi native as they will host him on a visit this summer.
As things stand, Texas A&M is off to a fast start in 2026 as they already boast nine commits. The Aggies currently have the second-best class in 2026 only behind Oregon according to 247Sports.
