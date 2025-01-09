Texas A&M Aggies Make Top-10 for Elite 2026 OT John Turntine III
With the 2025 recruiting class all but wrapped up with Early National Signing Day, attention is starting to turn toward 2026.
After signing the No. 7 ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports, the Texas A&M Aggies already boast the second-best class in 2026 with 10 commitments. However, they now find themselves in the mix for potential commit, with John Turntine III narrowing down his recruitment to 10 teams.
According to ON3's Hayes Fawcett, the composite four-star offensive tackle has named a top-10 of Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Stanford, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Missouri, SMU, and Tennessee.
Turntine, a Fort Worth, Texas, native is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Lone Star State and No. 12 overall player nationally, while being considered the best offensive tackle in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports talent composite.
He holds offers from over three dozen schools, which includes essentially every major power-four program in college football. As for his scouting report, Gabe Brooks says this about the North Crowley High School prospect.
"Big-bodied offensive lineman who could potentially provide roster flexibility and multi-positional value. Tackle experience with the length to play outside, but the mass and play style of an interior mauler, ..." Brooks writes. "Ultimate positional home is TBD, but likely the type of OL prospect who could fit inside or outside. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year difference maker with long-term NFL Draft upside."
While no official decision date is set for Turntine's commitment, it is believed that the Aggies's rival Texas Longhorns are in the lead for him as he is currently crystal balled to land in Athens.
