5-Star OT Leaves Texas A&M Aggies Out of Finalists
As the Texas A&M Aggies start to turn the page to the 2026 recruiting class, they've just been eliminated from the recruitment of one of the best prospects in the nation.
As On3's Hayes Fawcett reported, five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has narrowed his recruitment to just six schools. However, despite the Aggies having been viewed as a contender to land the Nixa, Missouri, native, the Aggies have now been left out.
Cantwell's top-six schools include Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Missouri, Ohio State, and Oregon. Two SEC schools are included with Georgia and Missouri. This leaves out fellow SEC programs like Alabama, Florida, LSU, and the Aggies, all of whom had offered Cantwell.
Cantwell, the Missouri native is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, and No. 1 player overall nationally, according to 247Sports's composite rankings. He had taken unofficial visits to Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, TCU, and Tennessee in addition to A&M, whom he said he liked a lot.
Yet, even after saying he liked the Aggies following his visit to College Station, he has now left them out of his top-six schools.
While no decision date for Cantwell has officially been set, he has moved one step closer to eventually making one. Which for now, makes it seem very likely that the Aggies will not be in contention for the five-star offensive tackle going forward.
