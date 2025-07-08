Texas A&M Projected to Land Commitment From 4-Star Safety
Texas A&M has been tearing up the class of 2026 recruiting front. It has felt like they have been stealing commitments left and right.
After announcing his search has narrowed to a two-pony race between Texas A&M and his home state’s South Carolina, elite four-star safety Tamarion Watkins has been projected to commit to Texas A&M by Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong. Known for dropping “Fong-Bombs,” or correctly predicting major commitments in a breaking-news style, Wiltfong has been historically very accurate over the course of his career.
Prior to Tuesday’s new projection, Watkins was projected to commit to South Carolina.
Who is Texas A&M Target Tamarion Watkins?
With a July 14 commitment date looming, Texas A&M fans can not be too confident in the Rivals prediction. Before running back KJ Edwards committed to Texas A&M, he was projected to commit to Texas with 100 percent confidence. Once again, that was not a Wiltfong prediction, though. At this point, it seems like the only thing that could sway Watkins away from Texas A&M is making the move from South Carolina, where he attends Northwestern High School in Rock Hill.
In his junior season at Northwestern, Watkins jumped off the stat sheet. He recorded 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games. On special teams, Watkins also blocked a punt.
When Watkins’ tape is turned on, it is almost more impressive than his stat line. He plays way beyond his years and displays an innate ability to read the quarterback, resulting in him making plays downfield. Watkins has a quick trigger, allowing him to meet the ball carrier in the hole in the run game. He is also patient and can sift through the garbage in the middle of the field to sniff out the ball carrier.
Standing nearly 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, it is a possibility that the Aggies would move Watkins into a slot corner role like they did with Tyreek Chappell. It would be hard to justify making the move with his impressive safety senses.
If Watkins commits to A&M, he would compete with three-star safety Chance Collins from Arlington, Texas, who committed earlier in June. The Aggies recently landed five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, who can line up anywhere in the secondary. The way things are shaping up for the Aggies’ secondary, College Station could very well become a no-fly zone in the near future.