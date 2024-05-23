Men's Basketball: TCU Lands Transfer Vasean Allette
TCU added their final transfer Wednesday. Old Dominion transfer Vasean Allette will be a Horned Frog next season.
The 6-foot-3 , 175 pound combo guard led ODU averaging 17,4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals in his true freshman campaign last season.
Allette comes to the Frogs from Scarborough, Ontario, the same hometown as TCU assistant coach Jamie McNeilly and former Frog Emanuel Miller. This connection has allowed the staff to have already built a strong relationship with the elite scorer.
Horned Frog fans may remember Allette from last season's Diamond Head Classic tournament. He dropped 25 points shooting 8-13 on the Frogs when ODU and TCU played on December 21.
Look for the Monarch transfer to make an instant impact as an elite ball handler and scorer that plays both sides of the ball.
It is worth noting that Allette's season was cut short when Old Dominion dismissed him from the team on January 29 of this year for conduct.
Allette is looking for a fresh start with the purple and white as one of the most talented players from the portal. He will have three years of eligibility left.
Filling the final scholarship spot, Allette is the sixth transfer to join TCU this offseason. He adds to Frankie Collins, Noah Reynolds, Brendan Wenzel, RJ Jones and Trazarien White as the newest group of Frogs
Here is what the estimated depth chart of the final 2024-25 roster will look like:
Starters
PG Frankie Collins
SG Noah Reynolds
SF Brendan Wenzel
PF Trazarien White
C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Bench
G Vasean Allette
G RJ Jones
G Jace Posey
F Isaiah Manning
G/F Micah Robinson
F David Punch
F/C Malick Diallo
G Ashton Simmons
G/F Tyler Lundblade
G Cole Despie
G Trey Stuart
With the roster filled up, its apparent that head coach Jamie Dixon and staff did an insanely impressive job bringing in talent to fill the void of so many losses.
The biggest weakness going into next year is obviously how thin the center position is. Ernest Udeh Jr. is the only center that has college basketball experience.
Regardless, the Frogs are set up well to compete in the Big 12 again next season and should have a bright future if things stay in place.
