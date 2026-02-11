TCU Gets Thrilling Upset Win Over No. 5 Iowa State

TCU men's basketball finally gets the signature home win they have been looking for. The unranked Horned Frogs upset No. 5 Iowa State 62-55 on Tuesday in a thrilling comeback win.

It was the Frogs' first AP Top 5 win at home since January 13, 2024, over No. 2 Houston. The Frogs have hosted a program-record four AP Top 10 wins at home and finally got their first victory over the Cyclones.

TCU will have hosted four AP Top 10 teams this season with the Cyclones tomorrow:



No. 6 Michigan

No. 1 Arizona

No. 10 Houston

No. 5 Iowa State



That is the most teams in program history. pic.twitter.com/4FtEmNlRMg — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) February 10, 2026

The game was anything but easy for Jamie Dixon's squad. The Frogs had to come back from multiple deficits and trailed by as many as nine, but it would not be enough to hold them back.

Iowa State jumped out to a 28-19 lead in the first half. TCU would respond with a 10-0 run of their own, building much-needed momentum to enter the break with the Cyclones only leading 30-29.

The Frogs would ride that momentum into the final 20 minutes. TCU held a 49-41 lead with 8:56 left to go in the game, their biggest lead of the game. That was before T. J. Otzelberger's squad responded with a 14-1 run to take a 55-50 lead with 2:14 to go.

TCU has seen its lead melt down against top-ranked teams too many times, and its experience in these close games showed. The Frogs closed the game on a 12-0 run to pull off a 62-55 upset victory.

Jayden Pierre hit two huge shots, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 48 seconds left in the game. Even just totaling nine points on 4-11 from the field on the night, the Providence transfer guard talked about keeping his confidence postgame.

“Just trusting my work and just feeling confident in my work to shoot it, and it went in”



Jayden Pierre on his game-winning buckets in TCU’s win over No. 5 Iowa State pic.twitter.com/btUzR9rnrr — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) February 11, 2026

Micah Robinson and Tanner Toolson both led the Frogs in scoring with 17 points a piece. With somewhat quiet nights from Xavier Edmonds and David Punch offensively, these two were huge to pick up the production.

Toolson's energy was a spark plug the Frogs needed. His nine rebounds and three steals were both season highs and changed the tone of the game.

Robinson was entered into the starting lineup for only the second time all season. It showed a definite help for TCU's rotation as the sophomore forward's points were on an efficient 6-9 from the field to go with six rebounds and two steals himself.

TCU players gave credit to the fans postgame, with Robinson specifically stating that this win was "for the fanbase" and crediting students for coming out. It was the first-ranked win the Frogs earned in Schollmaier Arena this season.

“I feel like that one was for the fanbase.”



Micah Robinson on rewarding TCU’s fans after a win over No. 5 Iowa State pic.twitter.com/DDKoMyet1x — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) February 11, 2026

Coach Dixon expressed his confidence in where his team is at right now after the game. The TCU graduate even said he felt their best play is ahead of them.

“We haven’t been perfect, but our best days are ahead of us.”



Jamie Dixon on TCU’s resume and belief pic.twitter.com/1KMgxkMGfy — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) February 11, 2026

Up next, the Frogs play at Oklahoma State on Saturday, February 14 at 11 am CT. It will be another Quad 1 opportunity to bolster TCU's resume even more.

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs.com