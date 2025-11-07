TCU Throttles Saint Francis 104-63 in a Bounce Back Win
The Frogs needed a bounce-back win desperately and got it Thursday. The Frogs beat Saint Francis 104-63 in a complete dominant effort.
The story of the game starts with the rebounding. After Malick Diallo's torn ACL and getting out-rebounded 39-28 in the New Orleans loss Monday, this was a big concern for Jamie Dixon's squad.
The Frogs out-rebounded Saint Francis 48-22 despite these factors, their first time out-rebounding a team by 20+ since against Montana State (24) on December 22, 2024. Micah Robinson's double-double led the way, along with nine rebounds from Xavier Edmonds and eight boards from David Punch.
The rebounding, combined with the free-throw differential, seemed to be the two crucial differences in the box score. TCU went 24-28 from the charity stripe, while Saint Francis shot just five of six.
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Frogs, where six TCU players scored in double figures, the first time that has happened since at Texas Tech on February 20, 2023. This ability to score with so many different players showed the believed depth that the Frogs may have this year.
The only scorer with 20+ points however was Tanner Toolson. The Utah Valley transfer dropped 25 points with four made threes and really showed the spark plug he can be for this team.
Toolson had just seven points with no made threes in the loss vs. New Orleans. Thursday night's play is more of the type of player Jamie Dixon and staff believed they were bringing in out of the portal.
Returning from injury/illness was sophomore Jace Posey and Vianney Salatchoum. Both played rotational minutes and made an obvious difference than what their absence showed in game one.
Now, after TCU took care of business, they turn to Lamar on Monday night as the last game before welcoming No. 7 Michigan into Schollmaier Arena. While a win over Saint Francis surely does not fix everything, it puts the Frogs in a much better direction with tons more optimism going forward in their season.
The press conferences below showed just how passionate these players and Coach Dixon are in this program and worth the time to watch for TCU fans.
Press Conferences
Jamie Dixon
Xavier Edmonds, Tanner Toolson, Micah Robinson
