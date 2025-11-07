Killer Frogs

TCU Throttles Saint Francis 104-63 in a Bounce Back Win

Tanner Toolson's 25 points leads the Frogs to a monster victory.

Nicholas Girimonte

Tanner Toolson shoots the ball for TCU in a win over Saint Francis on November 6, 2025.
Tanner Toolson shoots the ball for TCU in a win over Saint Francis on November 6, 2025. / X: @TCUBasketball
In this story:

Final. 63. 2436. MBB St Francis. 104. 872

The Frogs needed a bounce-back win desperately and got it Thursday. The Frogs beat Saint Francis 104-63 in a complete dominant effort.

The story of the game starts with the rebounding. After Malick Diallo's torn ACL and getting out-rebounded 39-28 in the New Orleans loss Monday, this was a big concern for Jamie Dixon's squad.

The Frogs out-rebounded Saint Francis 48-22 despite these factors, their first time out-rebounding a team by 20+ since against Montana State (24) on December 22, 2024. Micah Robinson's double-double led the way, along with nine rebounds from Xavier Edmonds and eight boards from David Punch.

The rebounding, combined with the free-throw differential, seemed to be the two crucial differences in the box score. TCU went 24-28 from the charity stripe, while Saint Francis shot just five of six.

It was a balanced scoring attack for the Frogs, where six TCU players scored in double figures, the first time that has happened since at Texas Tech on February 20, 2023. This ability to score with so many different players showed the believed depth that the Frogs may have this year.

The only scorer with 20+ points however was Tanner Toolson. The Utah Valley transfer dropped 25 points with four made threes and really showed the spark plug he can be for this team.

Toolson had just seven points with no made threes in the loss vs. New Orleans. Thursday night's play is more of the type of player Jamie Dixon and staff believed they were bringing in out of the portal.

Returning from injury/illness was sophomore Jace Posey and Vianney Salatchoum. Both played rotational minutes and made an obvious difference than what their absence showed in game one.

Now, after TCU took care of business, they turn to Lamar on Monday night as the last game before welcoming No. 7 Michigan into Schollmaier Arena. While a win over Saint Francis surely does not fix everything, it puts the Frogs in a much better direction with tons more optimism going forward in their season.

The press conferences below showed just how passionate these players and Coach Dixon are in this program and worth the time to watch for TCU fans.

Press Conferences

Jamie Dixon

Xavier Edmonds, Tanner Toolson, Micah Robinson

Recommended Articles

feed

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. 

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Basketball