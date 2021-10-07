Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 5

In Week 5 of the college football season, most of the Big 12 conference games were close affairs decide by one or two possessions. There are only two undefeated teams left in the conference, and both are in Oklahoma. Now that all teams are playing conference games, the weekly Power Rankings are shifting more each week. There are three conference games this weekend, with four of the conference teams on a bye week.

Here is a look at how the Big 12 teams rank after Week 5:

10. Kansas, 1-4, 0-2 (Last week: #10)

Lost to Iowa State 59-7

Jayhawks lost, again. Rinse. Repeat. Wake us when basketball starts.

9. West Virginia, 2-3, 0-2 (Last week: #5)

Lost to Texas Tech 23-20

The Mountaineers tumbled four spots this week. After a close game in Norman, they then hosted Texas Tech at home, only to have the Red Raiders kick a field goal at the end of the game. Which team will show up this week against Baylor? The one that beat a ranked Virginia Tech? The one that did not allow Oklahoma to have a lead in the game until time expired? Or the team that struggled against Maryland and could not do anything worth noting at home against Tech?

8. TCU, 2-2, 0-1 (Last week: #8)

Lost to Texas 32-27

It has been a tough two weeks for the Horned Frogs. No one expected this team to be 2-2 going into October. They travel to Lubbock for a night game this week. Can the defense continue to improve? Can Zach Evans get more carries? Hopefully it will not be a tortilla-flinging affair on the South Plains this week.

7. Texas Tech, 4-1, 1-1 (Last week: #9)

Beat West Virginia 23-20

Another team with a split personality this season. Which team shows up? The team that lost to Texas 70-35? Or the one that pulled off a last-second victory in Morgantown? Odds makers have the Tech/TCU as a close one. Buckle up for a crazy night under the lights in Lubbock.

6. Kansas State, 3-2, 0-2 (Last week: #6)

Lost to Oklahoma 37-31

For two years, the Wildcats had the Sooners number. And for awhile last weekend, it looked like they might three-peat. Sooners held on for the win. K-State has dropped two conference games, but to the two remaining undefeated teams. They have a bye this week, so don’t look for them to move too much in these rankings.

5. Iowa State, 3-2, 1-1 (Last week: #7)

Beat Kansas 59-7

It was Kansas. At home in Ames. Sure, it was a blowout. But it was enough to move them back into the upper half of the Power Rankings. Do they have enough to get back into title contention? They started the season with high aspirations. Probably will have to wait a couple of weeks to see whether they continue to move on up.

4. Baylor, 4-1, 2-1 (Last week: #3)

Lost to Oklahoma State, 24-14

It was the battle of the undefeated teams last week. Winning a road game in Stillwater is always tough. The Pokes won, but the Bears were in it until nearly the end. They host the ‘Eers this week. First year quarterback Gerry Bohanon is off to a great start. KillerFrogs has predicted a Bears win, so they could possibly move back up next week.

3. #21 Texas, 4-1, 2-0 (Last week: #4)

Beat TCU 32-27

Bijan Robinson is a stud. He could easily be Heisman candidate if he continues to have games like he did against the Frogs with 216 yards rushing. He’s the player to watch in the Red River Showdown. Is Texas back? Let’s see.

2. #12 Oklahoma State, 5-0, 2-0 (Last week: #2)

Beat Baylor 24-14

Still no Poke Choke yet. OSU is undefeated. They may be the best team in their state, and maybe the best team in the conference. It’s a bye week. With the Red River Showdown contenders on either side of them, they may be able to take advantage of the bye and move up. Wade Phillips when coaching the other Cowboys always said a bye week counts as a win.

1. #6 Oklahoma, 5-0,1-0 (Last week: #1)

Beat Kansas State 37-31

The Sooners are still undefeated. They’ve had some close games. They need a dominant win against the Longhorns to prove they belong at the top of the conference rankings as well as a potential CFP team. So far, they have not looked terribly impressive this season, but 5-0 is still 5-0.

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten of the schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.