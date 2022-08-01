TCU Football: Hodges-Tomlinson Named To Bednarik Award Watch List

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, a TCU football cornerback, has been named to his third preseason watch list. This time, the senior from Waco has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. He was previously named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (also the nation’s top defensive player) and Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) watch lists.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been given annually since 1995 to the nation’s best defensive college football player. It is presented by the Maxwell Football Club and is named after Chuck Bednarik, a two-time NFL champion and ten-time All-Pro linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1949-1962. He was the last player in NFL history to play both ways of the ball full time. He played his college football at Penn and was then drafted in the first round of the 1949 NFL Draft.

TCU legend Jerry Hughes was a two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist in 2008 and 2009. Hughes begins his 13th season in the NFL and his first with the Houston Texans.

Last year’s award went to Jordan Davis of Georgia. Other Big 12 players on this year’s watch list include Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State), Siaki Ika (Baylor), Kenny Logan (Kansas), Will McDonald IV (Iowa State), Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State), DeMarvion Overshown (Texas), Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma), Dante Stills (West Virginia), and Tyree Wilson (West Virginia).

A total of 90 defensive players were named to this year’s preseason watch list. For the complete watch list, click here.

Hodges-Tomlinson has also been named to the first team Preseason All-Big 12 Team, along with teammate Quentin Johnston. The duo has also been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

He is a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 recipient. The senior from Waco, Texas, was a 2020 All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. Despite teams consistently throwing away from him last season, Hodges-Tomlinson had a team-best seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also tied for the TCU lead with two interceptions, including one returned 29 yards for a touchdown in a 52-31 win at Texas Tech, which helped him earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. He was sixth on TCU in 2021 with 42 stops, more than his first two years combined (34). Exclusively a cornerback in his TCU career, he moved to safety midway through the Texas game when the Horned Frogs became thin at the position. He responded with a career-high ten tackles while forcing a fumble.

