Horned Frogs Drop Two Spots in Week 6 Big 12 Football Power Rankings
Welcome back to our weekly Big 12 Football Power Rankings. Each week, our voters rank the 16 teams in the Big 12 to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) progress (or regress) each week.
In our inaugural rankings in Week Five, the Frogs debuted at No. 3. After the heartbreaking loss to Arizona State, TCU and the Sun Devils flipped spots, with the Frogs dropping to No. 5 and Arizona State moving up to No. 3.
Texas Tech, Iowa State, Arizona State, and BYU all rank ahead of TCU this week. Oklahoma State, once again, come in at No. 16, last place.
After sweeping their nonconference slate with decisive wins over North Carolina, Abilene Christian, and SMU, TCU dropped its first conference game of the season last week. TCU hosts Colorado this week, a team that ranks No. 14 in this week's rankings.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 24 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI editorial staff (12)
- Not all are TCU homers; our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, in addition to the Big 12.
- One to two fans from most of the Big 12 current schools (12)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 6
Here are our Week 6 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing most of the league's 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, Tech and Iowa State are in contention for the two spots in Arlington, but there's a lot of football left to play, so who knows what will happen.
Week 6 Power Rankings Highlights
- Texas Tech once again holds the top spot in our Big 12 Football Power Rankings.
- Iowa State also received first-place votes.
- Oklahoma State is at No. 16, or last place, for the second-straight week. The placement was unanimous.
- Cincinnati had the largest week-over-week jump, moving up three spots.
- Arizona had the largest week-over-week drop, moving down four spots.
- Eleven teams (69%) had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking; Houston and Kansas had the most, with a 9-point spread for each.
- Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Arizona (8), BYU (8), Cincinnati (6), Colorado (8), Kansas State (6), TCU (6), UCF (6), Utah (7), and West Virginia (6)
- Texas Tech had the lowest fluctuations between its highest (No. 1) and lowest (No. 2) ranking.
16. Oklahoma State (1-1, 0-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Baylor 27-45
This Week: at Arizona
15. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Utah 14-48
This Week: at Utah
14. Colorado (2-3, 0-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to BYU 21-24
This Week: at TCU
13. Kansas State (2-3, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat UCF 34-20
This Week: at Baylor
12. UCF (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Kansas State 20-34
This Week: vs. Kansas
11. Arizona (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at Iowa State 14-39
This Week: vs. Oklahoma State
10. Kansas (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Cincinnati 24-27
This Week: at UCF
9. Cincinnati (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Kansas 37-34
This Week: vs. Iowa State
8. Baylor (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 45-27
This Week: vs. Kansas State
7. Houston (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Oregon State 27-24 OT
This Week: vs. Texas Tech
6. Utah (43-1, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 48-14
This Week: Bye Week
5. TCU (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Lost at Arizona State 24-27
This Week: vs. Colorado
4. #23 BYU (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Colorado 24-21
This Week: vs. West Virginia
3. #25 Arizona State (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat TCU 27-24
This Week: Bye Week
2. #14 Iowa State (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Arizona 39-14
This Week: at Cincinnati
1. #11 Texas Tech (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Houston
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
What's Next
TCU hosts Colorado on Saturday, October 4. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be seen on Fox.