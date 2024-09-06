How to Watch, Listen, & Get Live Updates - TCU vs. LIU
Football is back in The Carter! It's been 294 days since Horned Frog fans last got experience game day in The Fort.
Not able to make the game? No worries. Here's all the ways you can find the game:
TCU vs. LIU - Game Details
Date: Saturday, September 7
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Television: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ted Emrich and Dave Steckel
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, SiriusXM 158/199, TuneIn with Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KTNO 620 AM, Varsity Network with Miguel Cruz and Rolando de Luna
Also, follow, in real time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread.
TCU vs. LIU - Useful Game Day Links
TCU Depth Chart
Keys to the Game
LIU Preview
Know Your Foe - LIU Players to Watch
TCU Schedule
TCU Roster
TCU Season Stats
LIU Roster
