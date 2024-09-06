Killer Frogs

How to Watch, Listen, & Get Live Updates - TCU vs. LIU

TCU's home opener is Saturday against the Long Island Sharks. Here's where to find the game.

Barry Lewis

TCU DL Nana Osafo-Mensah lines up against Stanford in Week 1.
TCU DL Nana Osafo-Mensah lines up against Stanford in Week 1. / Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs
In this story:

Football is back in The Carter! It's been 294 days since Horned Frog fans last got experience game day in The Fort.

Not able to make the game? No worries. Here's all the ways you can find the game:

TCU vs. LIU - Game Details

Date: Saturday, September 7

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Television: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ted Emrich and Dave Steckel

Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, SiriusXM 158/199, TuneIn with Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, and Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KTNO 620 AM, Varsity Network with Miguel Cruz and Rolando de Luna

Also, follow, in real time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread.

TCU vs. LIU - Useful Game Day Links

TCU Depth Chart

Keys to the Game

LIU Preview

Know Your Foe - LIU Players to Watch

TCU Schedule

TCU Roster

TCU Season Stats

LIU Roster


