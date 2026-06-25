Agree or Disagree? Ranking TCU’s Top 10 Players for 2026

Every team and every football season is defined by stars. While football is a true team sport, there are always players who make a difference, change the course of a game or season, or, if they are elite, even a program. As TCU heads into the 2026 season, the Horned Frogs find themselves in an interesting position, returning several key contributors while also relying on a new group of veterans and impact transfers to step into larger roles.

With expectations varying across the Big 12, TCU's success will likely be determined by the players who can shine brightest under the Carter's lights. After discussing and debating the rankings with fellow TCU on SI writer JD Andress, we put together our list of the top 10 players on TCU's roster to have the biggest impact entering the season. It wasn't an easy task, and these rankings could look very different by year's end depending on how the Frogs' scheme evolves and which players emerge as stars.

Why TCU's Biggest Stars Will Shape the 2026 Season

TCU enters 2026 with legitimate Big 12 championship aspirations after finishing 9-4 and closing last season with an Alamo Bowl victory over USC.

But replacing veteran leaders, integrating transfers and breaking in quarterback Jaden Craig means the Horned Frogs will rely heavily on a handful of players to determine whether this team can contend for a conference title.

From established starters like Jamal Johnson and Jeremy Payne to breakout candidates such as Gil Jackson and Ka'Morreun Pimpton, these are the players most likely to shape TCU's season.

Top 10 Players on TCU's Roster Heading Into 2026

1. Jamel Johnson- DB

Johnson has always been good, but in 2025, he took his game to another level. He emerged as a major piece of the Horned Frogs’ defense and is known for his ability to track down the ball and disrupt offenses. His standout season earned him recognition as a Thorpe Award semifinalist and a Second Team All-Big 12 selection.

With Bud Clark gone, Johnson will be expected to take on an even bigger leadership role in 2026 and become one of the most important pieces of the defense. His experience, production, and continued development make him a prime candidate to be the top player on this roster. He is slated for a major breakout season.

Jamel Johnson (6’1” 200) TCU



✅ Productive in 2025 with 96 tackles and 5 interceptions

✅ Quick to fill rushing lanes

✅ Instinctive in coverage

✅ Reliable tackler with just a 7.1% missed tackle rate during 2025

✅ 88.2 run defense grade in 2025

✅ Experienced player that will… pic.twitter.com/U8mvq1hOh0 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) May 5, 2026

2. Jeremy Payne- RB

Jeremy Payne has become a hero of this program after his insane game-winning Alamo Bowl touchdown. Last season, he emerged as one of the most explosive playmakers on the roster, showing off big-time speed, vision, and physicality that made him a problem for opposing defenses. As last season progressed, Payne became the centerpiece of the Frogs’ rushing scheme, consistently being featured in the offense. He proved he was ready to carry the load in big moments.

With several key offensive weapons gone and a new offensive coordinator who leans on the run game, Payne is slated to take on an even bigger role as he becomes the focal point of the offense. His ability to impact the game as both a runner and receiver gives the Horned Frogs a dynamic weapon capable of changing a game in multiple ways. After flashes of greatness last season, Payne is set to become one of the most important pieces on the roster and a player who is capable of leading the Big 12 in rushing yards.

what are we naming this legendary play, frog fam? pic.twitter.com/qwBzMjvSnw — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 31, 2025

3. Jordan Dwyer- WR

Jordan Dwyer has always been a great player, but he will take on a much bigger role this season as he is slated to be the No. 1 receiver after TCU lost a few big-time receivers graduate. Last season, he recorded 730 receiving yards, showcasing his speed and route-running ability. The Frogs will need him to continue his growth and put up even bigger numbers, as he will likely be the team's top target.

His combination of speed, route-running, experience, and knowledge makes him one of the most dangerous players on the team. As the Frogs break in a new quarterback, Dwyer will be a critical piece of the offense and one of the first players they look to for the ball. He is a star waiting to shine, which is why he lands in the top three.

TCU WR Jordan Dwyer(@OfficialJdwyer) transferred in from Idaho and made an immediate impact on the Horned Frogs passing game.



The Puyallup, Washington native finished second on the team in receptions, receiving yards, and TD’s behind Eric McAllister, helping form one of the more… pic.twitter.com/PK8AMgo4H3 — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) May 27, 2026

4. Gil Jackson- CB

Gil Jackson has quickly emerged as a top player on this Horned Frogs team. He has stood out since day one, even in limited action in 2025. Jackson flashed game-changing potential and could truly be a difference-maker for the Frogs in 2026. His size allows him to hold his own against larger receivers, and his pass defense has the potential to be elite. He has so much upside that his name is so important. There is a chance he doesn’t fully reach his potential this season, but he has impressed in camp and has taken steps in the right direction. Right now, Jackson looks like he could end up being a top player on this team, and this is why he is landing high on this list.

Gil Jackson is a unicorn for #TCU and he could be a household name by seasons end.



I talked him, how Vernon Glover plays a huge role this year and the rest of the CB room, as well as my thoughts and observations from practice number 6 today



Read ⬇️ https://t.co/vGFQgui0i2 — J.D. Andress (@Jdandress11) April 2, 2026

5. Ben Taylor-Whitfield- OL

We have seen continued improvement from Taylor-Whitfield, and he will be slated for a big role this season, not only protecting new TCU QB Jaden Craig, but also creating lanes to get TCU's rushing attack going. New TCU offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis is great at improving offensive lines, which I truly believe will help someone like Taylor-Whitfield, who just needs refinement.

He will have a big task, but with some new pieces and some returning ones, I think he is on track to help this O-line be great. He is slated for a breakout season, and he has a really important job, and all eyes will be on him this season.

TCU JR RT Ben Taylor-Whitfield (56 - 6’6”/300) with a really nice rep in pass pro here.



See the foot fire, hits the EDGE with quick a 1-2 combo landing a heavy is hand strike and then snatches him to the turf! pic.twitter.com/dnM1cr7OE9 — Alex King (@AKing_Evals) September 26, 2025

6. Ka’Morreun Pimpton- TE

Ka’Morreun Pimpton is a name I didn’t have on my original list, but JD had him on his. The 6'6 tight end could have a major role in this new offense, especially with TCU not having a deep, established receiving core. We could end up seeing more two-tight-end sets this season, which could make him a high-targeted weapon in the passing game.

He has a ton of potential, and if it all comes together, he could be unstoppable, which is why he lands on this top 10 players list. Expect him to break out this season.

7. Noah McKinney- OL

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound interior offensive lineman will help reload the interior. He was a big portal addition from Oklahoma State and will definitely help get the rushing game going. His coming to TCU helps bolster the offensive line, and I think he will make an impact right away.

TCU scored by landing him, and he will be a top-10 threat and Jeremy Payne and the running backs’ best friend all season long.

New TCU OL Noah McKinney This Season:



— 228 Pass Block Snaps

— 2 Sacks Allowed

— 4 Pressures Allowed

— 84.0 Pass Block Grade — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 13, 2025

8. Max Carroll- LB

Carroll has patiently waited for his turn. The redshirt junior linebacker has spent the past few seasons behind high-level linebackers like Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Namdi Obiazor, and Johnny Hodges. TCU will need one of its linebackers to take over this season, and Carroll has all the skill and veteran status necessary to become the best big-impact player.

After spending last season as a reserve, he made the most of his opportunities. Carroll finished with 34 tackles and a forced fumble as the first linebacker off the bench. If you watch him at practices, it is no surprise the program has that much confidence in him. His talent is replicated and he always gives his 100%.

Carroll will now step into a much larger role, and TCU is counting on him to take the next step. He has breakout potential and could develop into one of the best linebackers in the Big 12 if he continues the trend we think he might.

TCU LB Max Carroll has patiently waited his turn.



With Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Namdi Obiazor off to the NFL, it's @max_carroll2 time to lead and he's ready for his moment.



"Those are big shoes to fill... but he's certainly capable of doing it."https://t.co/5QYUDysw0L — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) March 26, 2026

9. Jaden Craig- QB

It’s hard to leave Jaden Craig off this list, and the reason he is not higher is that we simply haven't seen him prove it at the Big 12 level, yet. The Harvard transfer will have some big shoes to fill, but he has the tools and skill set to be a solid weapon for the Frogs’ offense.

If Craig can limit turnovers, be a game manager, and make the necessary big plays, he deserves to be on this list. He will be a great addition to this roster, and he could be elite if used correctly.

Jaden Craig is going to have a breakout season at TCU https://t.co/su2y8veXNK — A (@cashita8) June 19, 2026

10. Markis Deal- DT

Deal is another name that is hard to overlook on this TCU roster. The defensive lineman brings size, strength, and experience to the Frogs’ defensive front, where he is expected to play a major role in both stopping the run and collapsing the pocket.

As TCU continues to improve upon its defensive identity, Deal will become an important piece who could quickly earn a larger role with consistent play. His ability to hold his ground at the point of attack gives the defense stability up front, and he has shown flashes that suggest there is still untapped potential in his game that we could see this upcoming season.

If he continues to develop, Deal could become one of the best defensive players on this team and a key contributor in 2026. TCU fans love the Deal brothers, and he is slated to have a big impact.

Markis Deal (#95) TCU



✅ Large frame at 6’5” 325 pounds

✅ Experienced player with almost 1,000 career snaps entering 2026

✅ Stout run defender pic.twitter.com/XfHXkPjHh8 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) May 23, 2026

Who Just Missed The Top 10?

Choosing only 10 players from a roster loaded with experienced veterans, transfers, and breakout candidates wasn't easy. Several players were close to making the final cut. Ten is such a small number for a large roster, and there will be more than 10 impact players for TCU this season. Three players who narrowly missed my list were defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh, cornerback Vernon Glover, and edge rusher Paul Oyewale.

Din-Mbuh was one of the toughest omissions. The Washington State transfer brings experience and physicality to the defensive front and has the potential to become one of TCU's most disruptive interior defenders.

Glover continues to generate buzz. After showing flashes last season, the talented cornerback could take a major leap in 2026 and emerge as one of the top defensive backs in the Big 12.

Last but not least is Oyewale. He may have the highest ceiling of the group. The veteran edge rusher has steadily developed throughout his career and appears poised for a breakout season. If he becomes the pass-rushing threat many expect, he could easily finish the year as one of TCU's most valuable defenders.

By season's end, one or more of these players could make this list look completely different.

Final Thoughts: The Players That Will Shape TCU’s 2026 Season

Whether fans agree or disagree with the rankings, one thing is clear: TCU's chances of competing for a Big 12 title will depend heavily on how many of these players reach their potential. By season's end, this list could look completely different, but the debate is part of what makes college football fun.

Which player is ranked too high, too low, or left off entirely?