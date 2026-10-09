Why TCU Fans Should Keep an Eye on Arizona vs. West Virginia

TCU isn’t playing this Saturday. There’s still one Big 12 game I’d encourage Horned Frog fans to watch closely.

Arizona at West Virginia.

Not because it’s the biggest game on the conference schedule, but because both teams are waiting for TCU later this season.

The Horned Frogs host West Virginia on October 24, then travel to Arizona on Friday, November 6. While TCU works through its own issues during the bye, Saturday gives us a chance to study two future opponents.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, October 10, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game airs on TNT, with simulcasts on truTV and HBO Max.

I’m not particularly interested in which team wins by two touchdowns or which quarterback throws for the most yards.

I want to know how each team tries to win, what happens when its opponent takes that away, and which weaknesses start showing up when things don’t go according to plan.

That’s the kind of information I’d be looking for if I were preparing to play either one.

First, Where They’re Playing

One of the more useful parts of this game is the environment.

Arizona is 4-1 and has won all three of its home games. Its only loss came on the road against BYU, though the Wildcats also went to Washington State and won 34-24.

West Virginia is 3-2. The Mountaineers have played just one true road game, losing 45-42 at Iowa State. At home they’ve gone 2-1, with the loss coming 41-24 to Oklahoma State. Their other victory came against Virginia at a neutral site in Charlotte.

Saturday, Arizona has to travel across the country to Morgantown.

When TCU plays these teams, West Virginia comes to Fort Worth. The Frogs are the ones making the trip to Tucson.

I’m not going to declare a team good or bad on the road off one or two games. That’s not enough evidence.

But you can learn something by watching how players respond outside their normal surroundings.

How does the offensive line communicate when the crowd gets loud? Does the quarterback spend extra time getting everybody lined up? Are there false starts or missed assignments that weren’t happening at home?

When the home team gets punched in the mouth, does the crowd help it respond, or does the pressure start working against it?

West Virginia’s Running Game Is the Real Test

If there’s one matchup that interests me most, it’s West Virginia’s rushing offense against Arizona’s run defense.

West Virginia is averaging 294 rushing yards per game. A big piece of that comes from quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook.

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook (4) stiff arms Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Seth Johnson (3) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawkins is not just a quarterback who scrambles when a play breaks down. He’s a legitimate part of the rushing attack.

That creates an entirely different problem for a defense.

When the quarterback is a running threat, you have to account for him on every snap. A defensive end can’t just crash down on the running back without knowing who’s responsible for the quarterback. Linebackers have to recognize whether they’re seeing a handoff, quarterback keep, or designed run attacking another gap.

If one guy loses his assignment, what looked like a perfectly defended play turns into a big gain.

Arizona has been outstanding against the run, allowing just 79 yards per game. Last week the Wildcats held Cincinnati to 74.

But West Virginia presents a different challenge.

It’s one thing to stop a running back. It’s another to stop a running back when the quarterback can hurt you just as badly.

Do Arizona’s defensive ends stay disciplined? Are the linebackers reading their keys instead of chasing the football? How involved are the safeties in the run fit?

Most importantly, when West Virginia finds something that works, does Arizona adjust?

That tells you more about a defense than its season average.

Considering the tackling and run-fit problems TCU had against BYU, watching how Arizona handles West Virginia’s quarterback run game might be the most important part of Saturday for Horned Frog fans.

The Frogs face that same West Virginia offense in two weeks.

What Happens When Arizona Throws It

On the other side, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is someone I’d watch closely.

He’s experienced, productive, and operating an offense that converts 57.8 percent of its third downs.

That’s a meaningful number. But I’d also want to know how often Arizona is staying in manageable third downs and how Fifita responds when the defense knows he has to throw.

West Virginia’s defense has struggled in its first two conference games, giving up 41 points to Oklahoma State and 45 to Iowa State.

But the scores alone don’t tell us everything.

Are Arizona’s receivers running free because of coverage busts? Are the Wildcats creating favorable matchups with formations and motion? Is the offensive line giving Fifita enough time to work through his progressions?

Or is Fifita making difficult throws because West Virginia is actually covering well but failing to finish plays?

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a big difference.

There’s another wrinkle. According to Arizona Desert Swarm’s reporting on the Big 12 availability report, Arizona enters Saturday with all three starting receivers listed as out: Chris Hunter, Gio Richardson, and Tre Spivey. Spivey has been ruled out for the season with a foot injury. Tight end Cole Rusk is also listed as out.

And the personnel problems don’t stop there.

Arizona Desert Swarm reported that a Pima County judge’s October 2 ruling left running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris ineligible after they had been playing under a temporary court order. Mahdi led Arizona in rushing last season. Harris was another experienced defender in the middle of the Wildcats’ defense.

Can West Virginia take advantage of Arizona’s offensive absences and force Fifita to rely on less experienced targets? On the other side of the ball, how much will Harris’s absence affect Arizona’s ability to defend the run?

Do those replacement receivers recognize coverage the same way Fifita does? Are they where he expects them to be? Does Arizona simplify anything to help them?

Sometimes an offense looks completely different when a quarterback loses the players he’s accustomed to working with. Sometimes a good quarterback makes the next group look just as comfortable.

Those are Arizona’s circumstances this week. TCU still has to prepare for whoever is available when the Frogs visit in November.

For TCU, there’s an obvious reason to pay attention.

The Horned Frogs have scored just 23 combined points in their last two games. If Arizona consistently moves the football against West Virginia, I’d want to understand how those opportunities were created.

Not so TCU can copy Arizona’s offense, but because defensive weaknesses don’t disappear just because the opponent changes.

And as TCU considers how to get more from the targets already producing in its own offense, watching how Arizona works with a different receiving group could be useful.

We’ve Already Seen One Common Opponent

Both TCU and Arizona have played BYU.

Arizona lost 28-17 in Provo on September 12. TCU lost 17-10 in Fort Worth last Saturday.

It’s tempting to compare the scores and decide which team handled BYU better.

I wouldn’t.

Different locations, different game plans, different circumstances. Those comparisons can mislead.

But the film can still tell us something.

TCU’s defense held BYU to 216 total yards, yet the Cougars put together the decisive touchdown drive when they needed it most.

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars running back Preston Rex (12) runs after a catch against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover, Jr. (1) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’d go back through Arizona’s game against BYU and look at how the Wildcats handled some of the same problems.

How did Arizona defend the quarterback run game? Did its defensive front control the line of scrimmage? How did the linebackers fit the run, and where did BYU find opportunities?

On offense, how did Fifita handle BYU’s pressure and coverage looks compared with what TCU experienced?

Those comparisons are useful because we’re looking at how two teams responded to some of the same personnel and concepts.

But I’d be careful about drawing conclusions from one game.

A common opponent gives you something to study. It doesn’t give you a guaranteed answer.

West Virginia hasn’t played a common opponent with TCU yet, so Saturday gives us another look at the Mountaineers before they come to Fort Worth.

The Plays That Won’t Make the Highlights

Everybody will see the touchdowns, turnovers, and big plays.

I’m more interested in what happens before those plays.

Watch the first couple of steps from Arizona’s defensive ends when West Virginia shows a running back next to Hawkins. Do they immediately attack inside, or stay patient because the quarterback might keep it?

Watch West Virginia’s linebackers when Arizona uses motion. Are they communicating before the snap, or are defenders still pointing and moving when the ball is snapped?

Watch Arizona’s offensive line on third down. Does Fifita have a clean pocket because the protection is working together, or is he making plays despite pressure?

And pay attention to what happens after a team gives up a big play.

Does the defense change its front, bring pressure, or make an adjustment that prevents the offense from exploiting the same weakness again?

Those are the little things that reveal what a football team is capable of.

What It Means for TCU

TCU has plenty of its own work to do during the bye, but there’s still something to learn from watching two future opponents play each other. The Big 12 race continues to shift, and the Frogs need a clearer picture of the teams ahead of them.

I’m interested in which team can force its opponent to play a different kind of football.

Can Arizona make West Virginia throw when it would rather run?

Can West Virginia disrupt Fifita enough to take Arizona out of its offensive rhythm?

And when those things happen, how does each team respond?

Sometimes the best scouting information comes from finding out what happens when you take away what a team does best.

That’s what I’ll be watching Saturday.

Once Arizona and West Virginia finish beating up on each other, we’ll have a better picture of what the Frogs can expect when it’s their turn to line up against both.

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