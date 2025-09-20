Will the Skillet Come Home to Fort Worth? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions
It's the final Battle for the Iron Skillet. Will the TCU Horned Frogs bring the skillet back to Fort Worth, where hopefully it will stay for years to come.
The Horned Frogs enter the contest with wins over North Carolina and Abilene Christian. SMU enters the game with wins over East Texas A&M University and Missouri State, plus a dramatic loss to Baylor.
But, two games into the season, how is our staff doing with their score predictions. Last week, we all were unanimous with our picks of TCU winning. Brett came the closest with a prediction of 51-14 (actual was 42-21). Brett has come the closest both games this season, so he sits atop the leaderboard.
Andrew is the only one at 1-1, with all others at 2-0. Andrew was the only one to pick the Tar Heels to win in Week One. Behind Brett, is Nick in second place, based on his cumulative point differential is lower than the others at 2-0.
What does our staff think about the game this week? Our team is looking for a high-scoring game, with the average total points at 68+. Also, we believe it will be a tight game, as our average point differential is less than one touchdown (6.2 points). Though the score will be tight, our staff is unanimous in picking TCU to bring home the skillet.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Three
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
2
0
2
36
2
Nick
2
0
0
40
3 (tie)
Davis
2
0
0
43
3 (tie)
Tori
2
0
0
43
5
Mac
2
0
0
44
6
Nate
2
0
0
45
7
Ian
2
0
0
48
8
Zion
2
0
0
52
9
Barry
2
0
0
55
10 (tie)
JD
2
0
0
58
10 (tie)
Ryann
2
0
0
58
12
Carson
2
0
0
62
13
Ryder
2
0
0
73
14
Andrew
1
1
0
56
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs versus the SMU Mustangs
Andrew Bauhs (1-1) - TCU 28-25
Barry Lewis (2-0) - TCU 31-27
Brett Gibbons (2-0, two closest predictions)- TCU 35-34
Carson Wersal (2-0) - TCU 38-34
Davis Wilson (2-0) - TCU 38-35
Ian Napetian (2-0) - TCU 31-27
JD Andress (2-0) - TCU 41-34
Mac Walters (2-0) - TCU 45-35
Nate Cross (2-0) - TCU 48-45
Nick Girimonte (2-0) - TCU 42-29
Ryann Zeller (2-0) - TCU 38-27
Ryder Solberg (2-0) - TCU 33-27
Tori Couch (2-0) - TCU 30-20
Zion Trammell (2-0) - TCU 42-34
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
TCU versus SMU will be played on Saturday, September 20, at 11 a.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be seen on ESPN2.