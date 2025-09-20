Killer Frogs

Will the Skillet Come Home to Fort Worth? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff makes their picks as the Horned Frogs host the SMU Mustangs in the final, at least for now, Battle of the Iron Skillet

Barry Lewis

Super Frog celebrates with the TCU students during the game with ACU on September 13, 2025.
Super Frog celebrates with the TCU students during the game with ACU on September 13, 2025. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI
It's the final Battle for the Iron Skillet. Will the TCU Horned Frogs bring the skillet back to Fort Worth, where hopefully it will stay for years to come.

The Horned Frogs enter the contest with wins over North Carolina and Abilene Christian. SMU enters the game with wins over East Texas A&M University and Missouri State, plus a dramatic loss to Baylor.

But, two games into the season, how is our staff doing with their score predictions. Last week, we all were unanimous with our picks of TCU winning. Brett came the closest with a prediction of 51-14 (actual was 42-21). Brett has come the closest both games this season, so he sits atop the leaderboard.

Andrew is the only one at 1-1, with all others at 2-0. Andrew was the only one to pick the Tar Heels to win in Week One. Behind Brett, is Nick in second place, based on his cumulative point differential is lower than the others at 2-0.

What does our staff think about the game this week? Our team is looking for a high-scoring game, with the average total points at 68+. Also, we believe it will be a tight game, as our average point differential is less than one touchdown (6.2 points). Though the score will be tight, our staff is unanimous in picking TCU to bring home the skillet.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Three

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Brett

2

0

2

36

2

Nick

2

0

0

40

3 (tie)

Davis

2

0

0

43

3 (tie)

Tori

2

0

0

43

5

Mac

2

0

0

44

6

Nate

2

0

0

45

7

Ian

2

0

0

48

8

Zion

2

0

0

52

9

Barry

2

0

0

55

10 (tie)

JD

2

0

0

58

10 (tie)

Ryann

2

0

0

58

12

Carson

2

0

0

62

13

Ryder

2

0

0

73

14

Andrew

1

1

0

56

Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs versus the SMU Mustangs

Andrew Bauhs (1-1) - TCU 28-25
Barry Lewis (2-0) - TCU 31-27
Brett Gibbons (2-0, two closest predictions)- TCU 35-34
Carson Wersal (2-0) - TCU 38-34
Davis Wilson (2-0) - TCU 38-35
Ian Napetian (2-0) - TCU 31-27
JD Andress (2-0) - TCU 41-34
Mac Walters (2-0) - TCU 45-35
Nate Cross (2-0) - TCU 48-45
Nick Girimonte (2-0) - TCU 42-29
Ryann Zeller (2-0) - TCU 38-27
Ryder Solberg (2-0) - TCU 33-27
Tori Couch (2-0) - TCU 30-20
Zion Trammell (2-0) - TCU 42-34

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

Previewing the TCU Horned Frogs versus the SMU Mustangs Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the game. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are links to some of those stories:

Previewing the TCU Horned Frogs Matchup vs. SMU Mustangs

Battle for the Iron Skillet Enters Final Chapter


Keys to the Game: Battle of the Iron Skillet

Know Your Foe: SMU Football Players to Watch

How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates - SMU at TCU

TCU versus SMU will be played on Saturday, September 20, at 11 a.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be seen on ESPN2.

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

