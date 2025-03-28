Alberto Osuna's Status for Tennessee vs South Carolina
Alberto Osuna is on the availability report for Tennessee vs South Carolina's first game.
The Tennessee Volunteers are back on the road for another college baseball series as the Vols take on the Gamecocks in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night. The Vols have a few players on the report, including Alberto Osuna, who has yet to make his Tennessee Vols debut.
Osuna is listed as OUT due to his eligibility still not being sorted out with the NCAA. Tennessee fans have still called for change with the #FREEBERTO movement that has made headlines as of late. Osuna transferred in near the beginning of the season but was denied eligibility in a court hearing.
