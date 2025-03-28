Volunteer Country

Alberto Osuna's Status for Tennessee vs South Carolina

Alberto Osuna is on the availability report for Tennessee vs South Carolina's first game.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee first baseman Alberto Osuna (45) tosses the ball up while warming up at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee first baseman Alberto Osuna (45) tosses the ball up while warming up at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.

The Tennessee Volunteers are back on the road for another college baseball series as the Vols take on the Gamecocks in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night. The Vols have a few players on the report, including Alberto Osuna, who has yet to make his Tennessee Vols debut.

Osuna is listed as OUT due to his eligibility still not being sorted out with the NCAA. Tennessee fans have still called for change with the #FREEBERTO movement that has made headlines as of late. Osuna transferred in near the beginning of the season but was denied eligibility in a court hearing.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

