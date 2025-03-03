Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball's Alberto Osuna Denied Preliminary Injunction by NCAA

Tennessee baseball first baseman and recent transfer Alberto Osuna was denied preliminary injunction on Monday.

Caleb Sisk

Jun 2, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels designated hitter Alberto Osuna (23) reacts to earning a walk against the Louisiana State Tigers in the ninth inning of the Div. I NCAA baseball regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images
Jun 2, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels designated hitter Alberto Osuna (23) reacts to earning a walk against the Louisiana State Tigers in the ninth inning of the Div. I NCAA baseball regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

Tennessee baseball first baseman and recent transfer Alberto Osuna was denied preliminary injunction on Monday.

Tennessee received some devastating news this afternoon in regard to the Alberto Osuna court hearing for preliminary injunction.

According to Darren Heitner, Osuna lost the case giant the NCAA.

“The NCAA scores another legal victory, defeating Tennessee baseball player Alberto Osuna's request for a preliminary injunction to play this season,” Heitner said. “The court held that Osuna failed to demonstrate a strong likelihood of success on his Sherman Antitrust Act claim because he did not establish that the JUCO Rule produces substantial anticompetitive effects in the market for Division I athletics.”

This is the second case where a Tennessee player was defeated by the NCAA in the last month. It goes to show that the NCAA is picking up steam inside the court and winning more cases.

This still brings a valid case of uncertainty for players as it seems only a handful are eligible while the rest have to sit. Many believe if one should be eligible, so should everyone.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball