Tennessee Baseball's Alberto Osuna Denied Preliminary Injunction by NCAA
Tennessee baseball first baseman and recent transfer Alberto Osuna was denied preliminary injunction on Monday.
Tennessee received some devastating news this afternoon in regard to the Alberto Osuna court hearing for preliminary injunction.
According to Darren Heitner, Osuna lost the case giant the NCAA.
“The NCAA scores another legal victory, defeating Tennessee baseball player Alberto Osuna's request for a preliminary injunction to play this season,” Heitner said. “The court held that Osuna failed to demonstrate a strong likelihood of success on his Sherman Antitrust Act claim because he did not establish that the JUCO Rule produces substantial anticompetitive effects in the market for Division I athletics.”
This is the second case where a Tennessee player was defeated by the NCAA in the last month. It goes to show that the NCAA is picking up steam inside the court and winning more cases.
This still brings a valid case of uncertainty for players as it seems only a handful are eligible while the rest have to sit. Many believe if one should be eligible, so should everyone.
