Former Tennessee Baseball Star Gets Called Up To MLB
The Tennessee Volunteers received some more good news in their off-season for the baseball programs, as a former Vol is getting his highly anticipated call-up to the big leagues. It was announced on Thursday that the Vols legend would be on the move after a historic season in Rocky Top.
The player to get called up is former second baseman and outfielder Christian Moore. Moore was drafted inside the top 10 in the most recent MLB Draft and is one of the fastest players in the class to get called up. He is arguably the greatest Tennessee Volunteers' second baseman in the history of the program and was dominating the minor leagues.
In his minor league career, the talented prospect hit an average of .302 with 11 home runs and 52 runs batted in. He will likely be the starting second-baseman at the next level as many fans are hopeful that he will be the Los Angeles Angles' superstar in-fielder.
