Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
Jeremiah Dent recaps his Tennessee Volunteers visit following a great day with Coach Sims and Coach Cruse. He details more with Vols On SI
The Tennessee Volunteers had many visitors on campus on Saturday including one of the fastest rising running backs in the class of 2027.
Jeremiah Dent from Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas recently visited the Vols and had nothing but great things to say. Following his visit, he caught up with Vols On SI.
"It went well. I connected with Coach [De'Rail] Sims and [Deonte'] Cruse. They treated me very well. They just took me around the facility, taught me about some of the history they have with the great running backs. With Dylan Sampson and Adrian Foster, who came through, there is a really great opportunity to showcase that," the talented running back stated to Vols On SI.
The running back is much more than a football player as he does great in school.
"Me as a person I'm a believer in Christ, all glory to god. I just give all my strength to him. Honestly, I'm just a tough player and academically, I have a 4.5 GPA."
He had many takeaways from his visit but the main one was the coaches making it feel like home.
"My takeaway today is it was a great feeling as they took me through Tennessee. This was by far one of the best visits. The coaches are making me feel like it was home you know? I'll consider this especially if I get the offer."
He has hopes of continuing his relationship with two standout coaches in his recruitment as he has plans of returning for a visit and a camp later this year.
"The people I really want to continue to build my relationship with is Coach Cruse and Coach Sims. Really Coach Sims he came out to see me workout and we've been really connected. That's how I got my connection here at Tennessee and Coach Cruse when he came from OSU he was recruiting me a little bit there so he came here to Tennessee and it continued so I really want to build my connection with those two the most."
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender