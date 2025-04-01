Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
The Cincinnati Bengals could get the steal of the draft by selecting Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.
The 2025 NFL draft is less than a month away, which means franchises are working on zeroing in the prospects they hope to be able to select during this year's draft and which positions they feel the need to address during the big event.
ESPN's Jordan Reid released an article detailing which positions each team needs to address the most during the draft and a player the team could select outside of the first round to fill that void. For the Cincinnati Bengals, it was Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.
"Pearce is the speedy pass rusher the Bengals need opposite Hendrickson or could serve as the backup plan should Hendrickson sit out the 2025 season following a trade request," Reid wrote.
If Cincinnati were to get Pearce outside of the first round, it could potentially be the steal of the draft. The former Volunteer was projected to be a high first round pick ahead of last season but has since declined on draft boards. The reasoning is not due to a lack of talent or production though.
Pearce is a force off the edge as he finished his Tennessee career with 19 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception.
James Pearce Jr. NFL Combine Results:
Height: 6052
Weight: 245
Arm: 32 ¾”
Hand: 10”
Vertical: 31 inches
Broad Jump: 10'3"
40-yard: 4.5 Unofficial (1.58 10-yard split), 2nd attempt: 4.47 (1.56 10-yard split) 4.47 OFFICIAL
