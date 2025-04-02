Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver commit Tyran Evans from North Carolina shares his visit experiences and more with Vols On SI.
The Volunteers hosted Tyran Evans on a visit on Saturday. He was one of many commits alongside Gabriel Osenda and Tyreek King, who were both in attendance.
Evans recapped his visit with Vols On SI after his visit to detail how everything went.
“I’m trying to get people down here,” the peer recruiting commit stated to Vols On SI following his Saturday visit.
He details his message to the recruits as he explains what his pitch was in his attempt to peer recruit during his visit.
“Just telling them the environment is good, the team likes hard work,” Evans said.
According to the wide receiver commit, the offense struggled against the defense on Saturday's practice to close out March.
“Today really wasn’t a good day for the offense but they say we compete. If one team side of the ball is dominating that’s not good for your team.”
Coach Pope has been the main recruiting factor for Evans, who has enjoyed his presence and loves the person he is. This led to a commitment early in the 2026 class.
“Coach Pope individually, I feel he’s really trying to get those guys to learn and understand the concept of what he’s trying to get going.”
Evans participated in many activities on Saturday as he detailed what he had the opportunity of doing.
“It was just fun seeing the boys, chilling, playing the game, learning new concepts, the alignments. Really just trying to help other guys get here.”
Other schools have been in attempt to get Evans on campus despite his commitment.
“I ain’t going to lie, recruiting wise people are still trying to hit me up. It depends like it’s really if you want to go check out another school or set up OV dates it’s really just seeing if the school you’re committed to is the place you want to be.”
He will be taking an official visit to schools, he just don't know which programs as of now.
“I will be taking OVs but I don’t know where yet,” Evans stated.
Coach Kelsey Pope stepped into the interview by hollering out "make sure you tell them how much you love Coach Pope," in a joking way which made Evans laugh.
“I love Coach Pope by the way," Evans said with a smile on his face. "He’s a funny dude. He knows how to coach. He gets serious but he loves to play.”
Evans is set to return to Knoxville, Tennessee on an official visit in the summer.
