2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
2026 EDGE and Tennessee Volunteers priority Dre Quinn details his upcoming Tennessee football visit
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to add many players at the EDGE position as they have already landed the commitment of one EDGE. That EDGE being CJ Edwards from St. Joseph High School. Edwards is one of eight current commits.
The Vols have plenty of names on their big boards with 2026 Greater Atlanta Christian EDGE Dre Quinn at the top of that list. Quinn is ranked as the 102nd player nationally according to Rivals and recently competed at the All 22 in Gainesville, Georgia. He played alongside many talented players, including Ayden Cain, who is currently committed to Duke.
Following the event, Quinn caught up with Vols On SI to detail his Vols recruitment and what is next for him.
“I set up an official visit for about six schools, well I’m starting to narrow them down a little bit. My first official visit will probably be Georgia Tech. I have them with my top schools like Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and some schools I’m trying to hit is probably Texas, USC, and Bama.”
He is set to visit the Vols before his official visit as he will be returning on April 5th. This will be the same day as Faizon Brandon's visit.
“I’m going there on the 5th. Tennessee is already a top school. I’m just trying to go there and have fun, hang out with my favorite coaches, coach Heup that’s my dawg.”
What makes Tennessee so special? Quinn details why the Vols are special as well as his gameday visit experience.
I love when I went there. The environment and atmosphere, when I went to a game I couldn’t hear, just think about that crowd. That was an amazing experience. The coaches treated me like a top priority. I have a great relationship with Coach Chop, Coach Garner, Coach Heup. I also have a lot of friends who go there so that would be fun.”
The Vols will continue to push for Quinn as he will continue to visit. These next two Tennessee visits will likely be make or break visits in this recruitment.
