GameDay Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs UNC Asheville Baseball
Tennessee vs UNC Asheville is on deck for the Vols solo midweek game this week.
Tennessee is set for another baseball matchup as they take on UNC Asheville in their first midweek matchup.
The Vols are entering this game with a 3-0 record after an electric start to the season. In their series against Hofstra, Tennessee picked up run-rule victories in all three games as they only saw 21 innings in total instead of the typical 27 throughout a series.
UNC Asheville also had a lot of success during their weekend opener as they swept Fairleigh Dickinson to hold a 3-0 record.
Tennessee enters this game as heavy favorites being ranked No. 4 and having arguably the best offensive start out of any team in the country. They have a big weekend series against Samford where you will likely see the same pitching rotation.
This means that the Vols will use their bullpen options during the midweek as usual. You’ll likely see many pitchers during this contest instead of seeing one pitcher have a full start. This is because you’ll see these pitchers during the weekend series.
