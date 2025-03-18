How To Watch ETSU vs Tennessee Baseball - Full Preview Of Midweek Matchup
The Tennessee Volunteers are a perfect (20-0) on the 2025 season. They play host to ETSU on Tuesday afternoon. Here's a full how to watch and preview of the matchup.
The Tennessee Volunteers are a perfect (20-0) on the 2025 season, it's a college baseball record for the best start to a season. The Vols are looking to extend that streak to 21-games in the midst of their NCAA Title defense Tuesday afternoon against ETSU.
The Vols are expected to continue their streak of dominance as they are fresh off a three-game sweep of the No. 7 ranked Florida Gators.
How To Watch ETSU vs Tennessee Baseball
• GameDay: Tuesday, March 18th
• Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Nashville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network +
Tennessee ranks first in the country for home runs hit with 50 on the season but East Tennessee State ranks tied for fourth with 45. A potential for an offensive baseball game between these two programs on Tuesday.
This will be East Tennessee State's second matchup against an SEC opponent this season as they played the Georgia Bulldogs earlier in the season. They ultimately fell to the Bulldogs by a final score of 6-8. It is one of their only four losses on the season as they currently sit at 15-4.
After the midweek matchup against ETSU, the Vols are set to travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide in their second SEC series and first road series of the season.
