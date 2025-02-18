Volunteer Country

How to Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs UNC Asheville Baseball

Tennessee baseball is set for their first midweek game of the season.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) flips his bat after hitting a grand slam during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) flips his bat after hitting a grand slam during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee baseball is set for their first midweek game of the season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action after a weekend series against Hofstra which resulted in a Tennessee run-rule sweep.

Tennessee is back in Lindsey Nelson taking on UNC Asheville for their only midweek game before their weekend series against the Samford Bulldogs.

Luckily for Tennessee fans, they will be able to tune in to this game despite it not being on national television. Here are all of the viewing details for Tuesday’s game against UNC Asheville.

  • GameDay: Tuesday, February 18th
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Tennessee Pitcher: Unannounced
  • Watch: SEC+
  • Stream: ESPN App

Tennessee has not announced a pitcher for the game at this time. Many anticipate every pitcher for the Vols to be on a pitch count as you’ll see plenty of these guys in the weekend series.

Who you will not see is Marcus Phillips, Nate Snead, and Liam Doyle who are likely the weekend starters once again after a magnificent weekend.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball