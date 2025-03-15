Volunteer Country

Here is how you can watch Tennessee take on Florida as the Vols try and win their opening SEC series.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee infielder Manny Marin (4) yells in celebration to the dugout after getting walked during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Manny Marin (4) yells in celebration to the dugout after getting walked during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2 Tennessee is gearing up to take on No. 7 Florida in game 2 of the first SEC weekend series for both of these teams.

The Vols won on Friday night 5-3 in a tightly contested battle. Some clutch hitting in timely moments helped put the Vols over the top after Florida had cut the lead late in the game. Early on, Tennessee was up 1-0 after an RBI by Jay Abernathy. Blake Cyr tied the game up for the Gators with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

From there, Tennessee protected its lead thanks to some mistakes by Florida like a couple of wild pitches that helped the Vols take a 4-1 lead. After Florida cut the lead to 4-3, the Vols got a sac-fly from Gavin Kilen to score Dean Curley and give the Vols some insurance.

Tennessee closed the game out in the ninth to get the win.

For the second game, Marcus Phillips will get the start on the mound for Tennessee. He is 1-0 this season and has an ERA of 1.42 and 25 strikeouts.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Florida: Game 2

• GameDay: Saturday, March 15th
• Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network

Published
