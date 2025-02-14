How To Watch: Tennessee vs Hofstra Baseball
Tennessee baseball sees the field for their first regular season game on Friday to kick off their first weekend series
Tennessee baseball is finally back in action on Friday. The Vols are taking on Hofstra in their first game back since winning their very first national championship.
Tennessee starts the season off with a three-game series against Hofstra at home with the first game being Friday, the second game being Saturday, and the final game being Sunday.
Liam Doyle is the pitcher who will take the mound on Friday after transferring to the Vols after having a breakout season with the Rebels. Doyle had a team-high 84 strikeouts with Ole Miss and 11 total starts on the season as a lefty. It’s always good to have a lefty in your rotation with most pitchers in college throwing with their right hand.
Here are all of the viewing details for the first college baseball game of the season.
- GameDay: Friday, February 14th
- First Pitch: 4:30 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Series Record: 0-0
- Tennessee Starting Pitcher: LHP Liam Doyle
- Watch: SECN+
- Stream: ESPN App
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports