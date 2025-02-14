How To Watch: Tennessee vs Hofstra Baseball

Volunteer Country

Tennessee baseball sees the field for their first regular season game on Friday to kick off their first weekend series

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) runs the bases after hitting Tennessee's third home run of the first inning during game two of the NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Super Regional between Tennessee and Evansville held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, June 8, 2024.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) runs the bases after hitting Tennessee's third home run of the first inning during game two of the NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Super Regional between Tennessee and Evansville held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, June 8, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee baseball is finally back in action on Friday. The Vols are taking on Hofstra in their first game back since winning their very first national championship.

Tennessee starts the season off with a three-game series against Hofstra at home with the first game being Friday, the second game being Saturday, and the final game being Sunday.

Liam Doyle is the pitcher who will take the mound on Friday after transferring to the Vols after having a breakout season with the Rebels. Doyle had a team-high 84 strikeouts with Ole Miss and 11 total starts on the season as a lefty. It’s always good to have a lefty in your rotation with most pitchers in college throwing with their right hand.

Here are all of the viewing details for the first college baseball game of the season.

  • GameDay: Friday, February 14th
  • First Pitch: 4:30 PM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Series Record: 0-0
  • Tennessee Starting Pitcher: LHP Liam Doyle
  • Watch: SECN+
  • Stream: ESPN App

