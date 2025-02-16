How to Watch: Tennessee vs Hofstra Final Game of the Weekend Series
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Hofstra on Sunday.
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking for their first sweep of the season as they will take on Hofstra on Sunday after winning the first two matchups. Both games ended in the Volunteers rune ruling Hofstra. Friday's game ended 15-0 and Saturday's game ended 18-1.
Nate Snead will be getting the start on the mound for the Volunteers. Last season he posted a 10-2 record, 3.11 ERA, 75.1 innings pitched and 61 strikeouts.
For those that want to watch the Volunteers go for the sweep on Sunday, here is everything you need to know on how to watch the baseball game and where you can find it.
How to Watch - Tennessee vs Hofstra
- GameDay: Sunday, February 16th
- First Pitch: 11:00 AM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Series Record: 2-0
- Tennessee Starting Pitcher: Nate Snead
- Watch: SECN+
- Stream: ESPN App
