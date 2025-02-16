Volunteer Country

How to Watch: Tennessee vs Hofstra Final Game of the Weekend Series

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Hofstra on Sunday.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello watches from the dugout at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello watches from the dugout at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking for their first sweep of the season as they will take on Hofstra on Sunday after winning the first two matchups. Both games ended in the Volunteers rune ruling Hofstra. Friday's game ended 15-0 and Saturday's game ended 18-1.

Nate Snead will be getting the start on the mound for the Volunteers. Last season he posted a 10-2 record, 3.11 ERA, 75.1 innings pitched and 61 strikeouts.

For those that want to watch the Volunteers go for the sweep on Sunday, here is everything you need to know on how to watch the baseball game and where you can find it.

How to Watch - Tennessee vs Hofstra

  • GameDay: Sunday, February 16th
  • First Pitch: 11:00 AM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Series Record: 2-0
  • Tennessee Starting Pitcher: Nate Snead
  • Watch: SECN+
  • Stream: ESPN App

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

