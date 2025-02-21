How to Watch Tennessee vs Samford: College Baseball Weekend Series
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee's weekend series matchup against Samford.
As the defending 2024 National Champions, Tennessee baseball is off to another strong start to the 2025 season.
This weekend, they’ll look to keep their momentum going as they host Samford in a non-conference series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. For Tennessee, this series is more than just another weekend matchup—it’s another opportunity to continue their dominance in non-conference play, a hallmark of the program during Tony Vitello’s tenure.
Samford is 3-1 on the season after sweeping Valparaiso but then dropping their one-game series against Jacksonville State. Samford also run-ruled Valparaiso twice in their three-game series and scored 33 total runs over the weekend. Something the Volunteers can relate to.
Tennessee and Samford will play a total of three times this weekend and here is everything fans to need to know on how to watch all three games:
How to Watch Tennessee vs Samford:
- GameDay: Friday, February 21st
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Watch: SEC+
- Stream: ESPN App
The entire weekend series will be streamed on SEC Network+. Saturday's game is also scheduled to start at 2 PM and then Sunday's game will take place at 1 PM.
