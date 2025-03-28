How to Watch Tennessee vs South Carolina
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs South Carolina on Friday.
The Tennessee Volunteers are back on the road this weekend for a weekend series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Volunteers remain 23-2 on the season with just one loss in conference play thus far against Alabama. They're hoping to keep that number at two by the time they leave this weekend.
Tennessee won all three games between the two teams last season in Knoxville. In the last meeting at Founders Park, the Gamecocks won the middle game of the three-game series, 6-1, in seven innings in 2023. Braylen Wimmer had two hits and Jack Mahoney struck out nine in the win. The last time the Gamecocks faced the number-one team in the country was last year’s Tennessee series on May 16-18, 2024.
Liam Doyle (Jr. LHP) is expected to get the start on Friday for Tennessee. He comes in with a 3-1 record, a 2.03 ERA in 31.0 IP and 11 BB with 62 SO. As for South Carolina, Jake McCoy (So. LHP) will be getting the start. He has a 2-2 record, a 6.57 ERA in 24.2 IP and 12 BB with 45 SO.
How To Watch Tennessee vs South Carolina Baseball
• GameDay: Friday, March 28th
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network +
