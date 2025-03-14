Kyle Jones's Injury Status for Florida vs Tennessee Baseball
Kyle Jones is on Friday's injury report for Florida vs Tennessee
The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers are hours away from the first pitch on Friday night as the Vols put their undefeated streak to the test against a 16-2 Gators program.
The Florida Gators will have their hands full as they will be without one of their star players. Kyle jones is not only out for the first game of the Gators vs Volunteers, but the remainder of the season. Jones sustained an injury to his shoulder during a game against Miami which ended his season early.
This was a huge blow to the Gators as he was hitting .313 early on in the season. In his only four games this season, Jones started each time, making him a huge loss for the season.
