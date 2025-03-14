Volunteer Country

Kyle Jones's Injury Status for Florida vs Tennessee Baseball

Kyle Jones is on Friday's injury report for Florida vs Tennessee

Caleb Sisk

Jun 25, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan looks over the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan looks over the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Kyle Jones is on Friday's injury report for Florida vs Tennessee

The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers are hours away from the first pitch on Friday night as the Vols put their undefeated streak to the test against a 16-2 Gators program.

The Florida Gators will have their hands full as they will be without one of their star players. Kyle jones is not only out for the first game of the Gators vs Volunteers, but the remainder of the season. Jones sustained an injury to his shoulder during a game against Miami which ended his season early.

This was a huge blow to the Gators as he was hitting .313 early on in the season. In his only four games this season, Jones started each time, making him a huge loss for the season.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball